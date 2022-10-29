SignaleKategorien
Daniel Moraes Da Silva

MajorForce MT4

Daniel Moraes Da Silva
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
165 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2022 214%
XMGlobal-Real 38
1:300
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
3 374
Gewinntrades:
2 582 (76.52%)
Verlusttrades:
792 (23.47%)
Bester Trade:
44.84 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-65.84 USD
Bruttoprofit:
6 288.20 USD (538 781 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-3 994.64 USD (438 633 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
39 (38.27 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
144.23 USD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading-Aktivität:
89.56%
Max deposit load:
22.70%
Letzter Trade:
6 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
4
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
2 Tage
Erholungsfaktor:
9.01
Long-Positionen:
1 698 (50.33%)
Short-Positionen:
1 676 (49.67%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.57
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
0.68 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
2.44 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-5.04 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
9 (-3.32 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-254.54 USD (6)
Wachstum pro Monat :
0.20%
Jahresprognose:
2.43%
Algo-Trading:
94%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.00 USD
Maximaler:
254.54 USD (6.89%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
11.64% (254.54 USD)
Kapital:
71.31% (1 049.91 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
USDJPY# 768
AUDUSD# 608
NZDUSD# 545
GBPUSD# 521
EURUSD# 458
USDCHF# 255
USDCAD# 219
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY# 406
AUDUSD# 464
NZDUSD# 350
GBPUSD# 528
EURUSD# 218
USDCHF# 156
USDCAD# 171
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY# -13K
AUDUSD# 31K
NZDUSD# 24K
GBPUSD# 23K
EURUSD# 5.9K
USDCHF# 10K
USDCAD# 19K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +44.84 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -66 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 14
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 6
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +38.27 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -3.32 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "XMGlobal-Real 38" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Keine Angabe

NOTE: If you use Telegram it is better to chat through it, as my messages through mql5 are limited. My Profile has my contacts and Links.


Thank you for choosing to follow me.

Seeking around 5% per month operating normally EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD (Majors).

Minimum balance is 1700 USD and leverage is 300.

Please be aware that earnings are not guaranteed, Forex is a high risk market.


Sales link for Robot ToTheMoon NoPain version:

MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963

MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962


How to Follow Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523

FAQ about the Signals Service: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/10773


NOTE: Avoid Problems by not Signing with Values ​​below the Minimums Above.

Explained in the Article: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/618

In: Managing Funds or How to Select a Deal Volume?


Keine Bewertungen
