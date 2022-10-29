SegnaliSezioni
Daniel Moraes Da Silva

MajorForce MT4

Daniel Moraes Da Silva
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
152 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2022 212%
XMGlobal-Real 38
1:300
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
3 321
Profit Trade:
2 543 (76.57%)
Loss Trade:
778 (23.43%)
Best Trade:
44.84 USD
Worst Trade:
-65.84 USD
Profitto lordo:
6 159.22 USD (531 329 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-3 886.38 USD (428 308 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
39 (38.27 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
144.23 USD (14)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.13
Attività di trading:
89.56%
Massimo carico di deposito:
22.70%
Ultimo trade:
1 giorno fa
Trade a settimana:
9
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
8.93
Long Trade:
1 658 (49.92%)
Short Trade:
1 663 (50.08%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.58
Profitto previsto:
0.68 USD
Profitto medio:
2.42 USD
Perdita media:
-5.00 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
9 (-3.32 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-254.54 USD (6)
Crescita mensile:
1.16%
Previsione annuale:
15.79%
Algo trading:
94%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
254.54 USD (6.89%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
11.64% (254.54 USD)
Per equità:
71.31% (1 049.91 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
USDJPY# 768
AUDUSD# 591
GBPUSD# 518
NZDUSD# 516
EURUSD# 456
USDCHF# 255
USDCAD# 217
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
USDJPY# 406
AUDUSD# 458
GBPUSD# 522
NZDUSD# 346
EURUSD# 214
USDCHF# 156
USDCAD# 171
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
USDJPY# -13K
AUDUSD# 31K
GBPUSD# 23K
NZDUSD# 27K
EURUSD# 5.5K
USDCHF# 10K
USDCAD# 19K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +44.84 USD
Worst Trade: -66 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 14
Massime perdite consecutive: 6
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +38.27 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -3.32 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "XMGlobal-Real 38" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

NOTE: If you use Telegram it is better to chat through it, as my messages through mql5 are limited. My Profile has my contacts and Links.


Thank you for choosing to follow me.

Seeking around 5% per month operating normally EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD (Majors).

Minimum balance is 1700 USD and leverage is 300.

Please be aware that earnings are not guaranteed, Forex is a high risk market.


Sales link for Robot ToTheMoon NoPain version:

MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963

MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962


How to Follow Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523

FAQ about the Signals Service: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/10773


NOTE: Avoid Problems by not Signing with Values ​​below the Minimums Above.

Explained in the Article: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/618

In: Managing Funds or How to Select a Deal Volume?


Non ci sono recensioni
