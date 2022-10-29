信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 4 / MajorForce MT4
Daniel Moraes Da Silva

MajorForce MT4

Daniel Moraes Da Silva
可靠性
164
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2022 214%
XMGlobal-Real 38
1:300
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
3 373
盈利交易:
2 581 (76.51%)
亏损交易:
792 (23.48%)
最好交易:
44.84 USD
最差交易:
-65.84 USD
毛利:
6 286.16 USD (538 578 pips)
毛利亏损:
-3 994.64 USD (438 633 pips)
最大连续赢利:
39 (38.27 USD)
最大连续盈利:
144.23 USD (14)
夏普比率:
0.13
交易活动:
89.56%
最大入金加载:
22.70%
最近交易:
3 几天前
每周交易:
4
平均持有时间:
2 天
采收率:
9.00
长期交易:
1 698 (50.34%)
短期交易:
1 675 (49.66%)
利润因子:
1.57
预期回报:
0.68 USD
平均利润:
2.44 USD
平均损失:
-5.04 USD
最大连续失误:
9 (-3.32 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-254.54 USD (6)
每月增长:
-0.35%
年度预测:
-4.27%
算法交易:
94%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 USD
最大值:
254.54 USD (6.89%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
11.64% (254.54 USD)
净值:
71.31% (1 049.91 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
USDJPY# 768
AUDUSD# 608
NZDUSD# 544
GBPUSD# 521
EURUSD# 458
USDCHF# 255
USDCAD# 219
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
USDJPY# 406
AUDUSD# 464
NZDUSD# 348
GBPUSD# 528
EURUSD# 218
USDCHF# 156
USDCAD# 171
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
USDJPY# -13K
AUDUSD# 31K
NZDUSD# 24K
GBPUSD# 23K
EURUSD# 5.9K
USDCHF# 10K
USDCAD# 19K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +44.84 USD
最差交易: -66 USD
最大连续赢利: 14
最大连续失误: 6
最大连续盈利: +38.27 USD
最大连续亏损: -3.32 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 XMGlobal-Real 38 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

无数据

NOTE: If you use Telegram it is better to chat through it, as my messages through mql5 are limited. My Profile has my contacts and Links.


Thank you for choosing to follow me.

Seeking around 5% per month operating normally EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD (Majors).

Minimum balance is 1700 USD and leverage is 300.

Please be aware that earnings are not guaranteed, Forex is a high risk market.


Sales link for Robot ToTheMoon NoPain version:

MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963

MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962


How to Follow Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523

FAQ about the Signals Service: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/10773


NOTE: Avoid Problems by not Signing with Values ​​below the Minimums Above.

Explained in the Article: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/618

In: Managing Funds or How to Select a Deal Volume?


信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
MajorForce MT4
每月30 USD
214%
0
0
USD
1.5K
USD
164
94%
3 373
76%
90%
1.57
0.68
USD
71%
1:300
