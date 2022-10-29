- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY#
|768
|AUDUSD#
|608
|NZDUSD#
|544
|GBPUSD#
|521
|EURUSD#
|458
|USDCHF#
|255
|USDCAD#
|219
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|USDJPY#
|406
|AUDUSD#
|464
|NZDUSD#
|348
|GBPUSD#
|528
|EURUSD#
|218
|USDCHF#
|156
|USDCAD#
|171
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|USDJPY#
|-13K
|AUDUSD#
|31K
|NZDUSD#
|24K
|GBPUSD#
|23K
|EURUSD#
|5.9K
|USDCHF#
|10K
|USDCAD#
|19K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- 入金加载
- 提取
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 XMGlobal-Real 38 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
无数据
NOTE: If you use Telegram it is better to chat through it, as my messages through mql5 are limited. My Profile has my contacts and Links.
Thank you for choosing to follow me.
Seeking around 5% per month operating normally EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD (Majors).
Minimum balance is 1700 USD and leverage is 300.
Please be aware that earnings are not guaranteed, Forex is a high risk market.
Sales link for Robot ToTheMoon NoPain version:
MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963
MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962
How to Follow Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523
FAQ about the Signals Service: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/10773
NOTE: Avoid Problems by not Signing with Values below the Minimums Above.
Explained in the Article: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/618
In: Managing Funds or How to Select a Deal Volume?
