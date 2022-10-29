SeñalesSecciones
Daniel Moraes Da Silva

MajorForce MT4

Daniel Moraes Da Silva
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
164 semanas
0 / 0 USD
incremento desde 2022 214%
XMGlobal-Real 38
1:300
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
3 373
Transacciones Rentables:
2 581 (76.51%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
792 (23.48%)
Mejor transacción:
44.84 USD
Peor transacción:
-65.84 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
6 286.16 USD (538 578 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-3 994.64 USD (438 633 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
39 (38.27 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
144.23 USD (14)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.13
Actividad comercial:
89.56%
Carga máxima del depósito:
22.70%
Último trade:
11 horas
Trades a la semana:
5
Tiempo medio de espera:
2 días
Factor de Recuperación:
9.00
Transacciones Largas:
1 698 (50.34%)
Transacciones Cortas:
1 675 (49.66%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.57
Beneficio Esperado:
0.68 USD
Beneficio medio:
2.44 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-5.04 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
9 (-3.32 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-254.54 USD (6)
Crecimiento al mes:
0.39%
Pronóstico anual:
4.78%
Trading algorítmico:
94%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máxima:
254.54 USD (6.89%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
11.64% (254.54 USD)
De fondos:
71.31% (1 049.91 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
USDJPY# 768
AUDUSD# 608
NZDUSD# 544
GBPUSD# 521
EURUSD# 458
USDCHF# 255
USDCAD# 219
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
USDJPY# 406
AUDUSD# 464
NZDUSD# 348
GBPUSD# 528
EURUSD# 218
USDCHF# 156
USDCAD# 171
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
USDJPY# -13K
AUDUSD# 31K
NZDUSD# 24K
GBPUSD# 23K
EURUSD# 5.9K
USDCHF# 10K
USDCAD# 19K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +44.84 USD
Peor transacción: -66 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 14
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 6
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +38.27 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -3.32 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "XMGlobal-Real 38" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

No hay datos

NOTE: If you use Telegram it is better to chat through it, as my messages through mql5 are limited. My Profile has my contacts and Links.


Thank you for choosing to follow me.

Seeking around 5% per month operating normally EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD (Majors).

Minimum balance is 1700 USD and leverage is 300.

Please be aware that earnings are not guaranteed, Forex is a high risk market.


Sales link for Robot ToTheMoon NoPain version:

MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963

MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962


How to Follow Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523

FAQ about the Signals Service: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/10773


NOTE: Avoid Problems by not Signing with Values ​​below the Minimums Above.

Explained in the Article: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/618

In: Managing Funds or How to Select a Deal Volume?


No hay comentarios
2025.12.18 10:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.18 10:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.10 18:37
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.04 11:43
No swaps are charged
2025.12.04 11:43
No swaps are charged
2025.11.18 04:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.17 16:19
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.26 21:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.20 17:44
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.30 08:26
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.07.04 08:33
No swaps are charged
2025.07.04 08:33
No swaps are charged
2025.07.02 22:12
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.04.24 09:05
No swaps are charged
2025.04.24 09:05
No swaps are charged
2025.04.23 16:33
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.20 14:50
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.04.15 16:55
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.03.26 12:02
No swaps are charged
2025.03.26 12:02
No swaps are charged
