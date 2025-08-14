KotasyonBölümler
TRFK: Pacer Funds Pacer Data and Digital Revolution ETF

68.24 USD 1.32 (1.97%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

TRFK fiyatı bugün 1.97% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 66.73 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 68.32 aralığında işlem gördü.

Pacer Funds Pacer Data and Digital Revolution ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
66.73 68.32
Yıllık aralık
37.64 71.99
Önceki kapanış
66.92
Açılış
66.77
Satış
68.24
Alış
68.54
Düşük
66.73
Yüksek
68.32
Hacim
276
Günlük değişim
1.97%
Aylık değişim
2.20%
6 aylık değişim
44.91%
Yıllık değişim
43.81%
02 Ekim, Perşembe
12:30
USD
Yeni İşsizlik Başvuruları
Açıklanan
Beklenti
207 K
Önceki
218 K
12:30
USD
Devam Eden İşsizlik Başvuruları
Açıklanan
Beklenti
1.923 M
Önceki
1.926 M
14:00
USD
Fabrika Siparişleri (Aylık)
Açıklanan
Beklenti
2.5%
Önceki
-1.3%