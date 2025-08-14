What is TRFK stock price today? Pacer Funds Pacer Data and Digital Revolution ETF stock is priced at 68.24 today. It trades within 1.97%, yesterday's close was 66.92, and trading volume reached 276. The live price chart of TRFK shows these updates.

Does Pacer Funds Pacer Data and Digital Revolution ETF stock pay dividends? Pacer Funds Pacer Data and Digital Revolution ETF is currently valued at 68.24. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 43.81% and USD. View the chart live to track TRFK movements.

How to buy TRFK stock? You can buy Pacer Funds Pacer Data and Digital Revolution ETF shares at the current price of 68.24. Orders are usually placed near 68.24 or 68.54, while 276 and 2.20% show market activity. Follow TRFK updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into TRFK stock? Investing in Pacer Funds Pacer Data and Digital Revolution ETF involves considering the yearly range 37.64 - 71.99 and current price 68.24. Many compare 2.20% and 44.91% before placing orders at 68.24 or 68.54. Explore the TRFK price chart live with daily changes.

What are Pacer Data and Digital Revolution ETF stock highest prices? The highest price of Pacer Data and Digital Revolution ETF in the past year was 71.99. Within 37.64 - 71.99, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 66.92 helps spot resistance levels. Track Pacer Funds Pacer Data and Digital Revolution ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Pacer Data and Digital Revolution ETF stock lowest prices? The lowest price of Pacer Data and Digital Revolution ETF (TRFK) over the year was 37.64. Comparing it with the current 68.24 and 37.64 - 71.99 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch TRFK moves on the chart live for more details.