QuotesSections
Currencies / TRFK
Back to US Stock Market

TRFK: Pacer Funds Pacer Data and Digital Revolution ETF

66.22 USD 0.21 (0.32%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

TRFK exchange rate has changed by -0.32% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 65.92 and at a high of 66.78.

Follow Pacer Funds Pacer Data and Digital Revolution ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

TRFK News

Daily Range
65.92 66.78
Year Range
37.64 71.99
Previous Close
66.43
Open
66.75
Bid
66.22
Ask
66.52
Low
65.92
High
66.78
Volume
304
Daily Change
-0.32%
Month Change
10.57%
6 Months Change
50.16%
Year Change
42.84%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev