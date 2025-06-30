FiyatlarBölümler
RATE: Global X Funds Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF

17.32 USD 0.04 (0.23%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

RATE fiyatı bugün -0.23% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 17.32 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 17.32 aralığında işlem gördü.

Global X Funds Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
17.32 17.32
Yıllık aralık
17.17 21.62
Önceki kapanış
17.36
Açılış
17.32
Satış
17.32
Alış
17.62
Düşük
17.32
Yüksek
17.32
Hacim
1
Günlük değişim
-0.23%
Aylık değişim
-0.06%
6 aylık değişim
-9.08%
Yıllık değişim
-3.83%
