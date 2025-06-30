КотировкиРазделы
RATE: Global X Funds Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF

17.32 USD 0.04 (0.23%)
Сектор: Финансы Базовая: US Dollar Валюта прибыли: US Dollar

Курс RATE за сегодня изменился на -0.23%. При этом минимальная цена на торгах достигала 17.32, а максимальная — 17.32.

Следите за динамикой Global X Funds Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF. Котировки в реальном времени помогут быстро реагировать на изменения рынка. Переключаясь между различными таймфреймами, можно отслеживать тенденции и динамику курса по минутам, часам, дням, неделям и месяцам. Используйте эту информацию для прогнозирования изменений на рынке и принятия взвешенных торговых решений.

  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Дневной диапазон
17.32 17.32
Годовой диапазон
17.17 21.62
Предыдущее закрытие
17.36
Open
17.32
Bid
17.32
Ask
17.62
Low
17.32
High
17.32
Объем
1
Дневное изменение
-0.23%
Месячное изменение
-0.06%
6-месячное изменение
-9.08%
Годовое изменение
-3.83%
17 сентября, среда
12:30
USD
Объём строительства новых домов
Акт.
1.307 млн
Прог.
1.322 млн
Пред.
1.429 млн
12:30
USD
Разрешения на строительство
Акт.
1.312 млн
Прог.
1.394 млн
Пред.
1.362 млн
12:30
USD
Объём строительства новых домов м/м
Акт.
-8.5%
Прог.
-6.4%
Пред.
3.4%
14:30
USD
Изменение запасов сырой нефти от EIA
Акт.
Прог.
-1.708 млн
Пред.
3.939 млн
14:30
USD
Изменение запасов сырой нефти в Кушинге от EIA
Акт.
Прог.
0.154 млн
Пред.
-0.365 млн
18:00
USD
Заявление FOMC
Акт.
Прог.
Пред.
18:00
USD
Публикация экономических прогнозов FOMC
Акт.
Прог.
Пред.
18:00
USD
Решение ФРС по процентной ставке
Акт.
Прог.
Пред.
4.50%
18:30
USD
Пресс-конференция FOMC
Акт.
Прог.
Пред.