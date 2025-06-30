通貨 / RATE
RATE: Global X Funds Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF
17.32 USD 0.04 (0.23%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
RATEの今日の為替レートは、-0.23%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり17.32の安値と17.32の高値で取引されました。
Global X Funds Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
17.32 17.32
1年のレンジ
17.17 21.62
- 以前の終値
- 17.36
- 始値
- 17.32
- 買値
- 17.32
- 買値
- 17.62
- 安値
- 17.32
- 高値
- 17.32
- 出来高
- 1
- 1日の変化
- -0.23%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -0.06%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -9.08%
- 1年の変化
- -3.83%
