통화 / RATE
RATE: Global X Funds Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF
17.32 USD 0.04 (0.23%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
RATE 환율이 오늘 -0.23%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 17.32이고 고가는 17.32이었습니다.
Global X Funds Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
17.32 17.32
년간 변동
17.17 21.62
- 이전 종가
- 17.36
- 시가
- 17.32
- Bid
- 17.32
- Ask
- 17.62
- 저가
- 17.32
- 고가
- 17.32
- 볼륨
- 1
- 일일 변동
- -0.23%
- 월 변동
- -0.06%
- 6개월 변동
- -9.08%
- 년간 변동율
- -3.83%
20 9월, 토요일