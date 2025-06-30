Let the robot scan the whole market for you and spot best trading opportunities while you live your normal life. Market Deviation Scanner measures deviation of prices from a given average in percent. Reccommended setting for all averages is a 200 DAILY SIMPLE MOVING AVERAGE , however any parameter can be modified at will - Scanner is fully customizable . There is a possibility to set an e mail , MQL push or alert notification if a certain price deviation level has been breached. On one chart a