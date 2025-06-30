QuotazioniSezioni
RATE: Global X Funds Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF

17.32 USD 0.04 (0.23%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio RATE ha avuto una variazione del -0.23% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 17.32 e ad un massimo di 17.32.

Segui le dinamiche di Global X Funds Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
17.32 17.32
Intervallo Annuale
17.17 21.62
Chiusura Precedente
17.36
Apertura
17.32
Bid
17.32
Ask
17.62
Minimo
17.32
Massimo
17.32
Volume
1
Variazione giornaliera
-0.23%
Variazione Mensile
-0.06%
Variazione Semestrale
-9.08%
Variazione Annuale
-3.83%
21 settembre, domenica