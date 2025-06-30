Valute / RATE
RATE: Global X Funds Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF
17.32 USD 0.04 (0.23%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio RATE ha avuto una variazione del -0.23% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 17.32 e ad un massimo di 17.32.
Segui le dinamiche di Global X Funds Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
RATE News
- Miran set to vote at this week’s Fed meeting. Here’s what to expect on Wednesday.
- A divided Fed is expected to settle on a 25-basis-point cut this week. The key question is, what comes next?
- Fed is almost certain to cut rates by 25 basis points after months of debate. Why are so many people unhappy with that?
- Fed officials struggle to explain slowing economy, adding to the sense a rate cut is coming
- Polish central bank seen cutting key rate by 25 bps on Wednesday: Reuters poll
- Fed’s Waller backs a series of interest-rate cuts over the next six months
- Powell just gambled big in Jackson Hole. Will it pay off?
- Why the first Fed rate cut in nine months would likely extend the stock market’s rally
- Who is Lisa Cook? A closer look at Trump’s new target at the Federal Reserve.
- Fed officials see inflation just around the corner — and think consumers will bear the burden, minutes show
- Sharp rise in airfare and food costs pushed UK inflation higher in July, denting rate cut hopes
- Will Powell use Jackson Hole speech to push back on hopes for September rate cut?
- Why these two Fed officials are cool to the idea of a September rate cut
- The two Fed dissenters say worries about labor market led them to push for lower rates
- Fed leaves interest rates unchanged despite pressure from Trump
- IMF lifts U.S. growth outlook on lower tariffs and upbeat markets
- Powell faces his most pivotal test yet: Trump pressure, Fed dissent and a sky-high stock market
- Trump says he had only a few people in mind to replace Powell, but Bessent now says it’s a ‘long list’
- Bessent tries to show Trump ‘he can get what he wants’ at the Fed without causing market turmoil
- Why Trump’s next Fed chair may not deliver the interest-rate cuts investors expect
- Fed’s Waller says labor market is weaker than it looks, justifying interest-rate cut this month
- Fed’s Williams says tariffs are pushing up inflation, and he expects even higher prices in coming months
- Door open for Fed to ease rates this year, minutes show
- Trump sends handwritten note to Powell pushing for dramatically lower interest rates
Intervallo Giornaliero
17.32 17.32
Intervallo Annuale
17.17 21.62
- Chiusura Precedente
- 17.36
- Apertura
- 17.32
- Bid
- 17.32
- Ask
- 17.62
- Minimo
- 17.32
- Massimo
- 17.32
- Volume
- 1
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.23%
- Variazione Mensile
- -0.06%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -9.08%
- Variazione Annuale
- -3.83%
21 settembre, domenica