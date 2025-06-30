货币 / RATE
RATE: Global X Funds Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF
17.32 USD 0.04 (0.23%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日RATE汇率已更改-0.23%。当日，交易品种以低点17.32和高点17.32进行交易。
关注Global X Funds Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
RATE新闻
- Miran set to vote at this week’s Fed meeting. Here’s what to expect on Wednesday.
- A divided Fed is expected to settle on a 25-basis-point cut this week. The key question is, what comes next?
- Fed is almost certain to cut rates by 25 basis points after months of debate. Why are so many people unhappy with that?
- Fed officials struggle to explain slowing economy, adding to the sense a rate cut is coming
- Polish central bank seen cutting key rate by 25 bps on Wednesday: Reuters poll
- Fed’s Waller backs a series of interest-rate cuts over the next six months
- Powell just gambled big in Jackson Hole. Will it pay off?
- Why the first Fed rate cut in nine months would likely extend the stock market’s rally
- Who is Lisa Cook? A closer look at Trump’s new target at the Federal Reserve.
- Fed officials see inflation just around the corner — and think consumers will bear the burden, minutes show
- Sharp rise in airfare and food costs pushed UK inflation higher in July, denting rate cut hopes
- Will Powell use Jackson Hole speech to push back on hopes for September rate cut?
- Why these two Fed officials are cool to the idea of a September rate cut
- The two Fed dissenters say worries about labor market led them to push for lower rates
- Fed leaves interest rates unchanged despite pressure from Trump
- IMF lifts U.S. growth outlook on lower tariffs and upbeat markets
- Powell faces his most pivotal test yet: Trump pressure, Fed dissent and a sky-high stock market
- Trump says he had only a few people in mind to replace Powell, but Bessent now says it’s a ‘long list’
- Bessent tries to show Trump ‘he can get what he wants’ at the Fed without causing market turmoil
- Why Trump’s next Fed chair may not deliver the interest-rate cuts investors expect
- Fed’s Waller says labor market is weaker than it looks, justifying interest-rate cut this month
- Fed’s Williams says tariffs are pushing up inflation, and he expects even higher prices in coming months
- Door open for Fed to ease rates this year, minutes show
- Trump sends handwritten note to Powell pushing for dramatically lower interest rates
日范围
17.32 17.32
年范围
17.17 21.62
- 前一天收盘价
- 17.36
- 开盘价
- 17.32
- 卖价
- 17.32
- 买价
- 17.62
- 最低价
- 17.32
- 最高价
- 17.32
- 交易量
- 1
- 日变化
- -0.23%
- 月变化
- -0.06%
- 6个月变化
- -9.08%
- 年变化
- -3.83%
18 九月, 星期四
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 3.7
- 前值
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 7.6
- 前值
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 282 K
- 前值
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 1.935 M
- 前值
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- -0.2%
- 前值
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- $123.1 B
- 前值
- $150.8 B