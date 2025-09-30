- Genel bakış
QBTS-WT: D-Wave Quantum Inc.
QBTS-WT fiyatı bugün -6.99% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 25.0100 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 30.0000 aralığında işlem gördü.
D-Wave Quantum Inc. hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is QBTS-WT stock price today?
D-Wave Quantum Inc. stock is priced at 25.3550 today. It trades within -6.99%, yesterday's close was 27.2600, and trading volume reached 185. The live price chart of QBTS-WT shows these updates.
Does D-Wave Quantum Inc. stock pay dividends?
D-Wave Quantum Inc. is currently valued at 25.3550. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 25772.45% and USD. View the chart live to track QBTS-WT movements.
How to buy QBTS-WT stock?
You can buy D-Wave Quantum Inc. shares at the current price of 25.3550. Orders are usually placed near 25.3550 or 25.3580, while 185 and -8.79% show market activity. Follow QBTS-WT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into QBTS-WT stock?
Investing in D-Wave Quantum Inc. involves considering the yearly range 0.0799 - 30.4600 and current price 25.3550. Many compare 136.74% and 537.06% before placing orders at 25.3550 or 25.3580. Explore the QBTS-WT price chart live with daily changes.
What are D-Wave Quantum Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of D-Wave Quantum Inc. in the past year was 30.4600. Within 0.0799 - 30.4600, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 27.2600 helps spot resistance levels. Track D-Wave Quantum Inc. performance using the live chart.
What are D-Wave Quantum Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS-WT) over the year was 0.0799. Comparing it with the current 25.3550 and 0.0799 - 30.4600 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch QBTS-WT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did QBTS-WT stock split?
D-Wave Quantum Inc. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 27.2600, and 25772.45% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 27.2600
- Açılış
- 27.8000
- Satış
- 25.3550
- Alış
- 25.3580
- Düşük
- 25.0100
- Yüksek
- 30.0000
- Hacim
- 185
- Günlük değişim
- -6.99%
- Aylık değişim
- 136.74%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 537.06%
- Yıllık değişim
- 25772.45%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.4