통화 / QBTS-WT
QBTS-WT: D-Wave Quantum Inc.

25.3550 USD 1.9050 (6.99%)
부문: 다른 심볼 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

QBTS-WT 환율이 오늘 -6.99%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 25.0100이고 고가는 30.0000이었습니다.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

자주 묻는 질문

What is QBTS-WT stock price today?

D-Wave Quantum Inc. stock is priced at 25.3550 today. It trades within -6.99%, yesterday's close was 27.2600, and trading volume reached 185. The live price chart of QBTS-WT shows these updates.

Does D-Wave Quantum Inc. stock pay dividends?

D-Wave Quantum Inc. is currently valued at 25.3550. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 25772.45% and USD. View the chart live to track QBTS-WT movements.

How to buy QBTS-WT stock?

You can buy D-Wave Quantum Inc. shares at the current price of 25.3550. Orders are usually placed near 25.3550 or 25.3580, while 185 and -8.79% show market activity. Follow QBTS-WT updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into QBTS-WT stock?

Investing in D-Wave Quantum Inc. involves considering the yearly range 0.0799 - 30.4600 and current price 25.3550. Many compare 136.74% and 537.06% before placing orders at 25.3550 or 25.3580. Explore the QBTS-WT price chart live with daily changes.

What are D-Wave Quantum Inc. stock highest prices?

The highest price of D-Wave Quantum Inc. in the past year was 30.4600. Within 0.0799 - 30.4600, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 27.2600 helps spot resistance levels. Track D-Wave Quantum Inc. performance using the live chart.

What are D-Wave Quantum Inc. stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS-WT) over the year was 0.0799. Comparing it with the current 25.3550 and 0.0799 - 30.4600 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch QBTS-WT moves on the chart live for more details.

When did QBTS-WT stock split?

D-Wave Quantum Inc. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 27.2600, and 25772.45% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
25.0100 30.0000
년간 변동
0.0799 30.4600
이전 종가
27.2600
시가
27.8000
Bid
25.3550
Ask
25.3580
저가
25.0100
고가
30.0000
볼륨
185
일일 변동
-6.99%
월 변동
136.74%
6개월 변동
537.06%
년간 변동율
25772.45%
