QBTS-WT: D-Wave Quantum Inc.
QBTS-WT exchange rate has changed by -5.12% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.7000 and at a high of 30.0000.
Follow D-Wave Quantum Inc. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is QBTS-WT stock price today?
D-Wave Quantum Inc. stock is priced at 25.8650 today. It trades within -5.12%, yesterday's close was 27.2600, and trading volume reached 154. The live price chart of QBTS-WT shows these updates.
Does D-Wave Quantum Inc. stock pay dividends?
D-Wave Quantum Inc. is currently valued at 25.8650. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 26292.86% and USD. View the chart live to track QBTS-WT movements.
How to buy QBTS-WT stock?
You can buy D-Wave Quantum Inc. shares at the current price of 25.8650. Orders are usually placed near 25.8650 or 25.8680, while 154 and -6.96% show market activity. Follow QBTS-WT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into QBTS-WT stock?
Investing in D-Wave Quantum Inc. involves considering the yearly range 0.0799 - 30.4600 and current price 25.8650. Many compare 141.50% and 549.87% before placing orders at 25.8650 or 25.8680. Explore the QBTS-WT price chart live with daily changes.
What are D-Wave Quantum Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of D-Wave Quantum Inc. in the past year was 30.4600. Within 0.0799 - 30.4600, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 27.2600 helps spot resistance levels. Track D-Wave Quantum Inc. performance using the live chart.
What are D-Wave Quantum Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS-WT) over the year was 0.0799. Comparing it with the current 25.8650 and 0.0799 - 30.4600 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch QBTS-WT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did QBTS-WT stock split?
D-Wave Quantum Inc. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 27.2600, and 26292.86% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 27.2600
- Open
- 27.8000
- Bid
- 25.8650
- Ask
- 25.8680
- Low
- 25.7000
- High
- 30.0000
- Volume
- 154
- Daily Change
- -5.12%
- Month Change
- 141.50%
- 6 Months Change
- 549.87%
- Year Change
- 26292.86%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 4.0%
- Fcst
- 2.0%
- Prev
- -0.3%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev