POST: Post Holdings Inc
103.75 USD 0.04 (0.04%)
Sektör: Tüketici - İstikrarlı Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
POST fiyatı bugün -0.04% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 103.71 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 105.27 aralığında işlem gördü.
Post Holdings Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Günlük aralık
103.71 105.27
Yıllık aralık
102.37 125.84
- Önceki kapanış
- 103.79
- Açılış
- 103.85
- Satış
- 103.75
- Alış
- 104.05
- Düşük
- 103.71
- Yüksek
- 105.27
- Hacim
- 1.705 K
- Günlük değişim
- -0.04%
- Aylık değişim
- -8.60%
- 6 aylık değişim
- -10.84%
- Yıllık değişim
- -10.04%
21 Eylül, Pazar