POST: Post Holdings Inc

103.75 USD 0.04 (0.04%)
Sektör: Tüketici - İstikrarlı Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

POST fiyatı bugün -0.04% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 103.71 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 105.27 aralığında işlem gördü.

Post Holdings Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Günlük aralık
103.71 105.27
Yıllık aralık
102.37 125.84
Önceki kapanış
103.79
Açılış
103.85
Satış
103.75
Alış
104.05
Düşük
103.71
Yüksek
105.27
Hacim
1.705 K
Günlük değişim
-0.04%
Aylık değişim
-8.60%
6 aylık değişim
-10.84%
Yıllık değişim
-10.04%
21 Eylül, Pazar