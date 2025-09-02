통화 / POST
POST: Post Holdings Inc
103.75 USD 0.04 (0.04%)
부문: 소비방어재 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
POST 환율이 오늘 -0.04%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 103.71이고 고가는 105.27이었습니다.
Post Holdings Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
POST News
일일 변동 비율
103.71 105.27
년간 변동
102.37 125.84
- 이전 종가
- 103.79
- 시가
- 103.85
- Bid
- 103.75
- Ask
- 104.05
- 저가
- 103.71
- 고가
- 105.27
- 볼륨
- 1.705 K
- 일일 변동
- -0.04%
- 월 변동
- -8.60%
- 6개월 변동
- -10.84%
- 년간 변동율
- -10.04%
