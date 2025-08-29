Currencies / POST
POST: Post Holdings Inc
103.36 USD 0.97 (0.95%)
Sector: Consumer Defensive Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
POST exchange rate has changed by 0.95% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 102.51 and at a high of 103.68.
Follow Post Holdings Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
POST News
POST on the Community Forum
102.51 103.68
Year Range
102.37 125.84
- Previous Close
- 102.39
- Open
- 102.51
- Bid
- 103.36
- Ask
- 103.66
- Low
- 102.51
- High
- 103.68
- Volume
- 743
- Daily Change
- 0.95%
- Month Change
- -8.94%
- 6 Months Change
- -11.17%
- Year Change
- -10.38%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%