CotaçõesSeções
Moedas / POST
Voltar para Ações

POST: Post Holdings Inc

103.51 USD 0.65 (0.63%)
Setor: Consumo básico Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar

A taxa do POST para hoje mudou para 0.63%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 102.60 e o mais alto foi 103.71.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Post Holdings Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

Tela cheia
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

POST Notícias

Aplicativos de negociação para POST

Master Order Sender MT5
Joaquin Nicolas Metayer
Utilitários
This Expert Advisor captures and sends information about all open positions to a REST API server in real-time using HTTP POST requests. It is ideal for building synchronization tools, external monitoring systems, or custom trade copier solutions. What does this EA do? Iterates through all active orders in the account. Compares current positions with the previously sent ones. If any change is detected (SL, TP, price, symbol, volume, type, etc.), it sends updated information to the defined endpoi
FREE
MQPython5 Nexus
Erick Gabriel Palma Montufar
Utilitários
Empowering MQL5 with an AI Brain in Python Use *** Grok 4 and Chatgpt 5 *** Try Our AI System with 10 Free Daily Analyses Experience the power of AI for free: Every 24 hours, receive 10 free analyses directly in your terminal. Our system, by default, is configured to offer you high-precision signals on the 1-hour timeframe, every 3 hours. These analyses have a real cost in tokens from cutting-edge AI APIs like GPT-5 and Grok . We appreciate you valuing this access and considering our premiu
Master Order Sender MT4
Joaquin Nicolas Metayer
Utilitários
This Expert Advisor captures and sends information about all open positions to a REST API server in real-time using HTTP POST requests. It is ideal for building synchronization tools, external monitoring systems, or custom trade copier solutions. What does this EA do? Iterates through all active orders in the account. Compares current positions with the previously sent ones. If any change is detected (SL, TP, price, symbol, volume, type, etc.), it sends updated information to the defined endpoi
FREE
Smart Funded Hft
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.81 (64)
Experts
!! POR FAVOR, ATUALIZE PARA A ÚLTIMA VERSÃO 2.05 PARA UM DESEMPENHO AINDA MAIS RÁPIDO!! SMART FUNDED HFT ACABOU DE PASSAR NO DESAFIO DE 100K DA KORTANA FX NA ABERTURA DO MERCADO EM 29.01.2024, APESAR DA BAIXA VOLATILIDADE POR FAVOR, VERIFIQUE A SEÇÃO DE CAPTURAS DE TELA, COLOQUEI A PROVA LÁ IMPORTANTE NÃO PERCA O DESCONTO EXCLUSIVO DE 40% DA KORTANA FX PARA PAGAMENTOS EM CRIPTOMOEDAS ATÉ 29.01.2024.  Liberte o seu potencial de trading com o Smart Funded HFT EA!   SEM NECESSIDADE DE VPS / SEM ARQ
Faixa diária
102.60 103.71
Faixa anual
102.37 125.84
Fechamento anterior
102.86
Open
102.78
Bid
103.51
Ask
103.81
Low
102.60
High
103.71
Volume
129
Mudança diária
0.63%
Mudança mensal
-8.81%
Mudança de 6 meses
-11.04%
Mudança anual
-10.25%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
Índice de Atividade Industrial do Fed de Filadélfia
Atu.
23.2
Projeç.
3.7
Prév.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Relatório de Empregos Fed Filadélfia
Atu.
5.6
Projeç.
7.6
Prév.
5.9
12:30
USD
Pedidos Iniciais de Subsídio de Desemprego
Atu.
231 mil
Projeç.
282 mil
Prév.
264 mil
12:30
USD
Pedidos Contínuos de Subsídio de Desemprego
Atu.
1.920 milh
Projeç.
1.935 milh
Prév.
1.927 milh
14:00
USD
Índice de Indicadores Antecedentes do Conference Board (CB) (Mensal)
Atu.
-0.5%
Projeç.
-0.2%
Prév.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Leilão TIPS a 10 anos
Atu.
Projeç.
Prév.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transações Líquidas de Longo Prazo
Atu.
Projeç.
$​123.1 bilh
Prév.
$​150.8 bilh