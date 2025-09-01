Moedas / POST
POST: Post Holdings Inc
103.51 USD 0.65 (0.63%)
Setor: Consumo básico Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do POST para hoje mudou para 0.63%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 102.60 e o mais alto foi 103.71.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Post Holdings Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
POST Notícias
- GIS Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Organic Sales Down 3% Y/Y
- Kimberly-Clark Leverages Innovation and Premiumization to Aid Growth
- Zacks.com featured highlights include Post Holdings, BuildABear Workshop, Equity Bancshares, Ardmore Shipping and Sally Beauty
- PBJ: Consumer Staples Dashboard For September 2025 (NYSEARCA:PBJ)
- Will Church & Dwight's Innovation & Global Expansion Fuel Growth?
- HAIN Posts Loss in Q4 Amid Ongoing Portfolio Streamlining Efforts
- 5 Must-Buy Efficient Stocks for Solid Gains Amid Volatility
- Can Colgate's New Productivity Program Drive Long-Term Growth?
- Can Newell's Cost-Saving Drive Sustain Its Margin Expansion Momentum?
- Kroger Q2 Earnings Beat, E-commerce Sales Jump, FY25 Outlook Raised
- AVO Q3 Earnings Beat, International Farming Unit Sales Up 79% Y/Y
- General Mills Pet Sales Up 12%: Is Blue Buffalo the Key Growth Driver?
- Mama's Creations Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Rise 24% Y/Y
- Post Holdings Foodservice Volumes Rise 4.5%: Sign of More Upside Ahead
- Costco's Sales Surge 6.3% in August: What's Behind the Winning Streak?
- Hershey Targets $400M in Cost Savings: Where Does It Stand Now?
- Campbell's Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Organic Sales Drop 3% Y/Y
- Kraft Heinz to Split Into Two Companies: What Investors Should Know
- Should Value Investors Buy Post Holdings (POST) Stock?
- Will Tyson Foods' Protein Leadership and Innovation Fuel Growth?
- Court Ruling & Tariff Uncertainty: Time to Bet on POST, TME & KNSA?
- Zacks.com featured highlights include Post Holdings, Pediatrix Medical, Envista and Zions Bancorporation
- 3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 9/2/2025, According to Top Analysts - TipRanks.com
- Post Holdings to Sell 8th Avenue Pasta Business to Richardson
Faixa diária
102.60 103.71
Faixa anual
102.37 125.84
- Fechamento anterior
- 102.86
- Open
- 102.78
- Bid
- 103.51
- Ask
- 103.81
- Low
- 102.60
- High
- 103.71
- Volume
- 129
- Mudança diária
- 0.63%
- Mudança mensal
- -8.81%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -11.04%
- Mudança anual
- -10.25%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh