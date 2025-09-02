QuotazioniSezioni
POST: Post Holdings Inc

103.75 USD 0.04 (0.04%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Difensivi Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio POST ha avuto una variazione del -0.04% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 103.71 e ad un massimo di 105.27.

Segui le dinamiche di Post Holdings Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Intervallo Giornaliero
103.71 105.27
Intervallo Annuale
102.37 125.84
Chiusura Precedente
103.79
Apertura
103.85
Bid
103.75
Ask
104.05
Minimo
103.71
Massimo
105.27
Volume
1.705 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.04%
Variazione Mensile
-8.60%
Variazione Semestrale
-10.84%
Variazione Annuale
-10.04%
20 settembre, sabato