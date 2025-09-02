Valute / POST
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
POST: Post Holdings Inc
103.75 USD 0.04 (0.04%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Difensivi Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio POST ha avuto una variazione del -0.04% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 103.71 e ad un massimo di 105.27.
Segui le dinamiche di Post Holdings Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
POST News
- Will Medifast's Strategic Endeavors Deliver Growth in 2025?
- GIS Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Organic Sales Down 3% Y/Y
- Kimberly-Clark Leverages Innovation and Premiumization to Aid Growth
- Zacks.com featured highlights include Post Holdings, BuildABear Workshop, Equity Bancshares, Ardmore Shipping and Sally Beauty
- PBJ: Consumer Staples Dashboard For September 2025 (NYSEARCA:PBJ)
- Will Church & Dwight's Innovation & Global Expansion Fuel Growth?
- HAIN Posts Loss in Q4 Amid Ongoing Portfolio Streamlining Efforts
- 5 Must-Buy Efficient Stocks for Solid Gains Amid Volatility
- Can Colgate's New Productivity Program Drive Long-Term Growth?
- Can Newell's Cost-Saving Drive Sustain Its Margin Expansion Momentum?
- Kroger Q2 Earnings Beat, E-commerce Sales Jump, FY25 Outlook Raised
- AVO Q3 Earnings Beat, International Farming Unit Sales Up 79% Y/Y
- General Mills Pet Sales Up 12%: Is Blue Buffalo the Key Growth Driver?
- Mama's Creations Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Rise 24% Y/Y
- Post Holdings Foodservice Volumes Rise 4.5%: Sign of More Upside Ahead
- Costco's Sales Surge 6.3% in August: What's Behind the Winning Streak?
- Hershey Targets $400M in Cost Savings: Where Does It Stand Now?
- Campbell's Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Organic Sales Drop 3% Y/Y
- Kraft Heinz to Split Into Two Companies: What Investors Should Know
- Should Value Investors Buy Post Holdings (POST) Stock?
- Will Tyson Foods' Protein Leadership and Innovation Fuel Growth?
- Court Ruling & Tariff Uncertainty: Time to Bet on POST, TME & KNSA?
- Zacks.com featured highlights include Post Holdings, Pediatrix Medical, Envista and Zions Bancorporation
- 3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 9/2/2025, According to Top Analysts - TipRanks.com
Applicazioni di Trading per POST
Master Order Sender MT5
Joaquin Nicolas Metayer
This Expert Advisor captures and sends information about all open positions to a REST API server in real-time using HTTP POST requests. It is ideal for building synchronization tools, external monitoring systems, or custom trade copier solutions. What does this EA do? Iterates through all active orders in the account. Compares current positions with the previously sent ones. If any change is detected (SL, TP, price, symbol, volume, type, etc.), it sends updated information to the defined endpoi
FREE
MQPython5 Nexus
Erick Gabriel Palma Montufar
Empowering MQL5 with an AI Brain in Python Use *** Grok 4 and Chatgpt 5 *** Try Our AI System with 10 Free Daily Analyses Experience the power of AI for free: Every 24 hours, receive 10 free analyses directly in your terminal. Our system, by default, is configured to offer you high-precision signals on the 1-hour timeframe, every 3 hours. These analyses have a real cost in tokens from cutting-edge AI APIs like GPT-5 and Grok . We appreciate you valuing this access and considering our premiu
Master Order Sender MT4
Joaquin Nicolas Metayer
This Expert Advisor captures and sends information about all open positions to a REST API server in real-time using HTTP POST requests. It is ideal for building synchronization tools, external monitoring systems, or custom trade copier solutions. What does this EA do? Iterates through all active orders in the account. Compares current positions with the previously sent ones. If any change is detected (SL, TP, price, symbol, volume, type, etc.), it sends updated information to the defined endpoi
FREE
Smart Funded Hft
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.81 (64)
Smart Funded EA è un consulente esperto progettato per superare le sfide HFT delle società prop che ne consentono l'uso. Quali società prop HFT posso utilizzare? È stato testato su quasi tutte le sfide HFT delle società prop con una percentuale di successo del 100%, come Kortana Fx, Nova Funding, Fast Forex Funds, Infinity Forex Funds, Quantec Trading Capital, Next Step Funded, Msolutionff, Genesis Forex Funds, The Talented Traders, Only Funds, Tradicave e tutte le altre sfide MT4 consentite da
Intervallo Giornaliero
103.71 105.27
Intervallo Annuale
102.37 125.84
- Chiusura Precedente
- 103.79
- Apertura
- 103.85
- Bid
- 103.75
- Ask
- 104.05
- Minimo
- 103.71
- Massimo
- 105.27
- Volume
- 1.705 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.04%
- Variazione Mensile
- -8.60%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -10.84%
- Variazione Annuale
- -10.04%
20 settembre, sabato