クォートセクション
通貨 / POST
株に戻る

POST: Post Holdings Inc

103.79 USD 0.93 (0.90%)
セクター: 消費者防御 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

POSTの今日の為替レートは、0.90%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり102.60の安値と104.03の高値で取引されました。

Post Holdings Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

POST News

POST on the Community Forum

POSTの取引アプリ

Master Order Sender MT5
Joaquin Nicolas Metayer
ユーティリティ
This Expert Advisor captures and sends information about all open positions to a REST API server in real-time using HTTP POST requests. It is ideal for building synchronization tools, external monitoring systems, or custom trade copier solutions. What does this EA do? Iterates through all active orders in the account. Compares current positions with the previously sent ones. If any change is detected (SL, TP, price, symbol, volume, type, etc.), it sends updated information to the defined endpoi
FREE
MQPython5 Nexus
Erick Gabriel Palma Montufar
ユーティリティ
Empowering MQL5 with an AI Brain in Python Use *** Grok 4 and Chatgpt 5 *** Try Our AI System with 10 Free Daily Analyses Experience the power of AI for free: Every 24 hours, receive 10 free analyses directly in your terminal. Our system, by default, is configured to offer you high-precision signals on the 1-hour timeframe, every 3 hours. These analyses have a real cost in tokens from cutting-edge AI APIs like GPT-5 and Grok . We appreciate you valuing this access and considering our premiu
Master Order Sender MT4
Joaquin Nicolas Metayer
ユーティリティ
This Expert Advisor captures and sends information about all open positions to a REST API server in real-time using HTTP POST requests. It is ideal for building synchronization tools, external monitoring systems, or custom trade copier solutions. What does this EA do? Iterates through all active orders in the account. Compares current positions with the previously sent ones. If any change is detected (SL, TP, price, symbol, volume, type, etc.), it sends updated information to the defined endpoi
FREE
Smart Funded Hft
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.81 (64)
エキスパート
!! 最新バージョン2.05にアップデートして、さらに高速なパフォーマンスを実現してください!! スマートファンデッドHFTは、2024年1月29日の市場オープンで、低ボラティリティにもかかわらず、KORTANA FXの100Kチャレンジを突破しました。 スクリーンショットセクションをチェックしてください。証拠をそこに置きました。 重要：2024年1月29日までのKORTANA FXの暗号支払いに対する40％の独占割引をお見逃しなく。 スマートファンデッドHFT EAでトレーディングの可能性を解き放ちましょう！ VPS不要 / 設定ファイル不要 / プラグアンドプレイを楽しむ 限定時間のプロモーション価格 2024年2月1日に価格が上がります！！ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=56FKxI-noI4 最初の満足なクライアントの結果が添付されています。今日、自分自身でFAST FOREX FUNDINGの50Kチャレンジを突破しました。以下に結果を添付しました)) トレーダーの皆さん、こんにちは、 私のトレーディングの
1日のレンジ
102.60 104.03
1年のレンジ
102.37 125.84
以前の終値
102.86
始値
102.78
買値
103.79
買値
104.09
安値
102.60
高値
104.03
出来高
823
1日の変化
0.90%
1ヶ月の変化
-8.56%
6ヶ月の変化
-10.80%
1年の変化
-10.01%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K