POST: Post Holdings Inc

103.75 USD 0.04 (0.04%)
Secteur: Consommateur Défensif Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de POST a changé de -0.04% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 103.71 et à un maximum de 105.27.

Suivez la dynamique Post Holdings Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

POST Nouvelles

Range quotidien
103.71 105.27
Range Annuel
102.37 125.84
Clôture Précédente
103.79
Ouverture
103.85
Bid
103.75
Ask
104.05
Plus Bas
103.71
Plus Haut
105.27
Volume
1.705 K
Changement quotidien
-0.04%
Changement Mensuel
-8.60%
Changement à 6 Mois
-10.84%
Changement Annuel
-10.04%
20 septembre, samedi