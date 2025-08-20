Dövizler / PLUG
- Genel bakış
- Hisse senetleri
- Dövizler
- Kripto paralar
- Metaller
- Endeksler
- Emtialar
PLUG: Plug Power Inc
2.18 USD 0.08 (3.81%)
Sektör: Sanayi Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
PLUG fiyatı bugün 3.81% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 2.05 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 2.30 aralığında işlem gördü.
Plug Power Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PLUG haberleri
- 1 Reason I'm Still Holding on to Hope for Plug Power Stock
- Plug Power, Nisan ayından bu yana %73 getiri ile Gerçek Değer modelini doğruluyor
- Plug Power validates Fair Value model with 73% return since April
- Inside the Recent Rally in Hydrogen ETFs
- Investors Heavily Search Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG): Here is What You Need to Know
- Why Is Wall Street So Bearish on Plug Power? There's 1 Key Reason.
- Uber, Avago Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Wednesday
- Why Did Plug Power Stock Pop Today?
- Plug Power Stock Is Skyrocketing Today. Should You Buy?
- Should You Buy Plug Power While It's Below $2?
- Plug Power Stock Is Cheap, but Does That Make It a Buy Now?
- Plug Power vs. Flux Power: Which Clean Energy Stock Has Greater Upside?
- Plug Power's Equipment Sales Rebound in Q2: What's Behind It?
- 3 Things Plug Power Would Need to Do Before I Would Buy the Stock
- Plug Power Stock Is Cheap, but Does That Make It a Buy Now?
- Is Plug Power Stock a Millionaire Maker?
- 1 Reason I'm Still Holding On to Hope for Plug Power Stock
- 1 Reason I'm Still Keeping an Eye on Plug Power Stock, Despite Recent Lows
- Plug Power Stock Is Surging Friday: What's Driving The Action? - Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG)
- Plug Power Cuts Costs to Lift Margins: Will the Results be Sustainable?
- Roth/MKM reiterates Buy rating on Plug Power stock, citing electrolyzer projects
- Here is What to Know Beyond Why Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) is a Trending Stock
- Ballard Power: Developing A Viable Business Model Likely To Remain A Battle - Hold (BLDP)
- Why Is Wall Street So Bearish on Plug Power? There's 1 Key Reason.
PLUG için alım-satım uygulamaları
Smart Prop Firm EA
Ralph Jordan Lipata De Jesus
4.26 (34)
Smart Prop Firm EA - Built by a 7-Figure Funded Trader - Developed by an experienced funded trader with multiple verified prop firm certificates (Check Profile) - Optimized specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on M15 timeframe Triple-Purpose Design - Suitable For Challenge, Funded and Live Accounts Challenge Accounts - Optimized to pass prop firm evaluations Funded Accounts - Maintains strict compliance with all prop firm rules Personal Live Accounts - Fully customizable risk settings for p
Smart Gold Robot
Ralph Jordan Lipata De Jesus
4.67 (18)
SMART GOLD ROBOT - Built by a 7-Figure Funded Trader Developed by an experienced funded trader with multiple verified prop firm certificates (check profile) After many years of manual trading and achieving seven-figure funded accounts, I've automated my exact trading strategy into this powerful EA. But here's what makes it special: When the market moves against our position (because no strategy is 100% perfect), the SMART RECOVERY SYSTEM kicks in - protecting your capital and aiming for break
Iconic Titan Bitcoin and Forex Signals
Maurice Prang
ICONIC TITAN SIGNAL v1.6 “Kalabalık gibi değil — bir efsane gibi trade et.” ICONIC TITAN SIGNAL sadece bir gösterge değildir. O, kişisel mentorunuz, tarayıcınız ve sinyal sağlayıcınızdır. Piyasa tecrübesi, matematiksel mantık ve kurumsal hassasiyetin hibrit bir başyapıtı — yalnızca trade etmek değil, hükmetmek isteyenler için tasarlandı. ICONIC TITAN ne yapar? Dünyanın en ilgili piyasalarının kaosunu 7/24 süzer: XAUUSD EURUSD BTCUSD NAS100 US30 GER40 NDX100 GER30 Bunu, H4 piyasa yapısı ile M15 g
The Gold Father
Jaycee Lauron
SINIRLI TEKLİF – İLK 10 KOPYA SADECE 100 USD Her 10 kopya satıldığında fiyat 100 USD artar Altını otomatik olarak işlem yapmanın akıllı yolu Genel Bakış Bu Expert Advisor (EA), XAUUSD (altın) , Forex ve diğer ana enstrümanlar için tasarlanmış tamamen otomatik bir alım satım sistemidir. EA, alış stratejilerine odaklanır ve fırsatları hem trend hem de düzeltme piyasalarında yakalamak için Buy Stop, Buy Limit ve Sell Stop emirlerini kullanır. Basit ama güçlü bir mantığa sahip olan bu EA,
Smart Bitcoin Robot
Ralph Jordan Lipata De Jesus
SMART BITCOIN ROBOT - Built by a 7-Figure Funded Trader Developed by an experienced funded trader with multiple verified prop firm certificates (Check Profile) After many years of manual trading and achieving seven-figure funded accounts, I've automated my exact trading strategy into this powerful EA and optimized for Bitcoin . But here's what makes it special: When the market moves against our position (because no strategy is 100% perfect), the SMART RECOVERY SYSTEM kicks in - protecting y
EA Performance Monitor
Khac Thanh Bui
EA PERFORMANCE MONITOR - Your Trading Command Center Stop Flying Blind! Take Control of Your EA Empire Are you tired of switching between dozens of charts just to check how your Expert Advisors are performing? Frustrated by losing track of which EA is making money and which one is bleeding your account dry? The struggle ends here. What If You Could... See ALL your EAs at a glance - Every single Expert Advisor across every chart, monitored in real-time Spot trouble instantly - Dangerous
FREE
Gold Long Pro
Wei Zhao
FIRST MONTH SPECIAL $199 GOLD LONG PRO - Proven 5-Year Performance | 7000% Backtest Returns EXCEPTIONAL BACKTEST PERFORMANCE (2020-2024) • Starting Capital: $1,000 • Final Balance: $70,000+ • Total Return: 7000%+ over 5 years • Average Annual Growth: ~109% • Tested Period: January 1, 2020 - May 1, 2025 • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold) - 99% Modeling Quality PROVEN STRATEGY FOUNDATION • Higher Low Price Action methodology • Multi-timeframe analysis (H1 structure + M5 signals) • Gold/XAUUSD spec
Ugenesys AI MT5
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
uGenesys AI - 90% Accurate Daytrading Indicator Introducing the ultimate forex trading indicator system, uGenesys AI, powered by cutting-edge AI technology and advanced analytical techniques, including Time-Series Analysis and Genetic Algorithms. Our AI-powered trading system leverages the power of time-series analysis to identify trends and patterns in historical price data, allowing traders to make informed predictions about future market movements. By analyzing vast amounts of data, our syst
Günlük aralık
2.05 2.30
Yıllık aralık
0.69 3.33
- Önceki kapanış
- 2.10
- Açılış
- 2.06
- Satış
- 2.18
- Alış
- 2.48
- Düşük
- 2.05
- Yüksek
- 2.30
- Hacim
- 55.877 K
- Günlük değişim
- 3.81%
- Aylık değişim
- 45.33%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 61.48%
- Yıllık değişim
- -3.54%
21 Eylül, Pazar