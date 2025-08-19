통화 / PLUG
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
PLUG: Plug Power Inc
2.18 USD 0.08 (3.81%)
부문: 공업 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
PLUG 환율이 오늘 3.81%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 2.05이고 고가는 2.30이었습니다.
Plug Power Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PLUG News
- Inside the Recent Rally in Hydrogen ETFs
- Investors Heavily Search Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG): Here is What You Need to Know
- Why Is Wall Street So Bearish on Plug Power? There's 1 Key Reason.
- Uber, Avago Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Wednesday
- Why Did Plug Power Stock Pop Today?
- Plug Power Stock Is Skyrocketing Today. Should You Buy?
- 뉴욕 증시, 숨고르기…연준 FOMC 회의 기다리며 관망세, 반도체•AI•코인마켓•에너지 밸류체인에는 불씨 지속 [이완수의 출근길 글로벌마켓 핫이슈]
- Should You Buy Plug Power While It's Below $2?
- Plug Power Stock Is Cheap, but Does That Make It a Buy Now?
- Plug Power vs. Flux Power: Which Clean Energy Stock Has Greater Upside?
- Plug Power's Equipment Sales Rebound in Q2: What's Behind It?
- 3 Things Plug Power Would Need to Do Before I Would Buy the Stock
- Plug Power Stock Is Cheap, but Does That Make It a Buy Now?
- Is Plug Power Stock a Millionaire Maker?
- 1 Reason I'm Still Holding On to Hope for Plug Power Stock
- 1 Reason I'm Still Keeping an Eye on Plug Power Stock, Despite Recent Lows
- Plug Power Stock Is Surging Friday: What's Driving The Action? - Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG)
- Plug Power Cuts Costs to Lift Margins: Will the Results be Sustainable?
- Roth/MKM reiterates Buy rating on Plug Power stock, citing electrolyzer projects
- Here is What to Know Beyond Why Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) is a Trending Stock
- Ballard Power: Developing A Viable Business Model Likely To Remain A Battle - Hold (BLDP)
- Why Is Wall Street So Bearish on Plug Power? There's 1 Key Reason.
- Plug Power Stock Slides As Trump's EV Credit Rollback And Weak Demand Shake The Industry - Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG)
- Plug Power Declines 22.1% YTD: Time to Hold the Stock or Exit?
PLUG을 위한 트레이딩 애플리케이션
Smart Gold Robot
Ralph Jordan Lipata De Jesus
4.65 (17)
SMART GOLD ROBOT - Built by a 7-Figure Funded Trader Developed by an experienced funded trader with multiple verified prop firm certificates (check profile) After many years of manual trading and achieving seven-figure funded accounts, I've automated my exact trading strategy into this powerful EA. But here's what makes it special: When the market moves against our position (because no strategy is 100% perfect), the SMART RECOVERY SYSTEM kicks in - protecting your capital and aiming for break
Iconic Titan Bitcoin and Forex Signals
Maurice Prang
ICONIC TITAN SIGNAL v1.6 “Don’t trade like the crowd – trade like a legend.” The ICONIC TITAN SIGNAL is more than just an indicator. It’s your personal mentor. Your scanner. Your signal provider. A hybrid masterpiece of market experience, mathematical logic, and institutional precision – crafted for those who aim not just to trade, but to dominate. What does the ICONIC TITAN do? It filters 24/7 through the chaos of the four most relevant markets in the world: XAUUSD EURUSD BTCUSD NAS100
The Gold Father
Jaycee Lauron
한정 특가 – 최초 10카피 단 100 USD 10카피가 판매될 때마다 가격은 100 USD 상승 골드를 자동으로 거래하는 스마트한 방법 개요 이 익스퍼트 어드바이저(EA)는 XAUUSD(골드) , 외환(Forex) 및 기타 주요 종목을 위해 설계된 완전 자동화 거래 시스템입니다. EA는 매수 전략 에 특화되어 있으며, Buy Stop, Buy Limit, Sell Stop 주문을 활용해 추세장과 조정장에서 모두 기회를 포착합니다. 단순하면서도 강력한 로직을 통해, 정확한 진입과 자동매매 를 원하는 초보자부터 전문가까지 모두에게 적합합니다. ️ 주요 기능 자동 매수 전략 – Buy Stop, Buy Limit, Sell Stop 주문을 지능적으로 실행 지표 불필요 – 지연된 신호 없이 가격 레벨만 기반으로 작동 간단한 설정 – 초보자와 숙련자 모두 사용 가능 브로커 호환 – 4자리 및 5자리 호가 브로커 지원 설치 즉시 사용 가능 – “설치 후
Smart Bitcoin Robot
Ralph Jordan Lipata De Jesus
SMART BITCOIN ROBOT - Built by a 7-Figure Funded Trader Developed by an experienced funded trader with multiple verified prop firm certificates (Check Profile) After many years of manual trading and achieving seven-figure funded accounts, I've automated my exact trading strategy into this powerful EA and optimized for Bitcoin . But here's what makes it special: When the market moves against our position (because no strategy is 100% perfect), the SMART RECOVERY SYSTEM kicks in - protecting y
EA Performance Monitor
Khac Thanh Bui
EA PERFORMANCE MONITOR - Your Trading Command Center Stop Flying Blind! Take Control of Your EA Empire Are you tired of switching between dozens of charts just to check how your Expert Advisors are performing? Frustrated by losing track of which EA is making money and which one is bleeding your account dry? The struggle ends here. What If You Could... See ALL your EAs at a glance - Every single Expert Advisor across every chart, monitored in real-time Spot trouble instantly - Dangerous
FREE
Gold Long Pro
Wei Zhao
FIRST MONTH SPECIAL $199 GOLD LONG PRO - Proven 5-Year Performance | 7000% Backtest Returns EXCEPTIONAL BACKTEST PERFORMANCE (2020-2024) • Starting Capital: $1,000 • Final Balance: $70,000+ • Total Return: 7000%+ over 5 years • Average Annual Growth: ~109% • Tested Period: January 1, 2020 - May 1, 2025 • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold) - 99% Modeling Quality PROVEN STRATEGY FOUNDATION • Higher Low Price Action methodology • Multi-timeframe analysis (H1 structure + M5 signals) • Gold/XAUUSD spec
Ugenesys AI MT5
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
uGenesys AI - 90% Accurate Daytrading Indicator Introducing the ultimate forex trading indicator system, uGenesys AI, powered by cutting-edge AI technology and advanced analytical techniques, including Time-Series Analysis and Genetic Algorithms. Our AI-powered trading system leverages the power of time-series analysis to identify trends and patterns in historical price data, allowing traders to make informed predictions about future market movements. By analyzing vast amounts of data, our syst
Martina Advisor
Giovanna Talio
100 % PER MONTH PROFIT---- MY NEW SIGNAL HERE -------> https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2162238?source=Site+Signals+My# THANKS FOR TRUST IN OUR PRODUCT AND SUPPORT US ! Martina Advisor 2021 is a 100 % Automatic System . Based on severals indicators on different timeframes and a SECRET TRENDING INDICATOR BUILT IN SYSTEM CHARACTERISTICS: TAKE PROFIT AND STOP LOSS FOR EVERY POSITION SIMPLE SETTINGS PLUG AND PLAY RECOVERING SYSTEM FOR EVERY LOSS STARTING ALSO FROM 560 USD CENTS PASSED STRES
일일 변동 비율
2.05 2.30
년간 변동
0.69 3.33
- 이전 종가
- 2.10
- 시가
- 2.06
- Bid
- 2.18
- Ask
- 2.48
- 저가
- 2.05
- 고가
- 2.30
- 볼륨
- 55.877 K
- 일일 변동
- 3.81%
- 월 변동
- 45.33%
- 6개월 변동
- 61.48%
- 년간 변동율
- -3.54%
20 9월, 토요일