PLUG: Plug Power Inc

2.11 USD 0.10 (4.98%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar

A taxa do PLUG para hoje mudou para 4.98%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 1.99 e o mais alto foi 2.12.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Plug Power Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

PLUG Notícias

Faixa diária
1.99 2.12
Faixa anual
0.69 3.33
Fechamento anterior
2.01
Open
2.04
Bid
2.11
Ask
2.41
Low
1.99
High
2.12
Volume
15.507 K
Mudança diária
4.98%
Mudança mensal
40.67%
Mudança de 6 meses
56.30%
Mudança anual
-6.64%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
Índice de Atividade Industrial do Fed de Filadélfia
Atu.
23.2
Projeç.
3.7
Prév.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Relatório de Empregos Fed Filadélfia
Atu.
5.6
Projeç.
7.6
Prév.
5.9
12:30
USD
Pedidos Iniciais de Subsídio de Desemprego
Atu.
231 mil
Projeç.
282 mil
Prév.
264 mil
12:30
USD
Pedidos Contínuos de Subsídio de Desemprego
Atu.
1.920 milh
Projeç.
1.935 milh
Prév.
1.927 milh
14:00
USD
Índice de Indicadores Antecedentes do Conference Board (CB) (Mensal)
Atu.
-0.5%
Projeç.
-0.2%
Prév.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Leilão TIPS a 10 anos
Atu.
Projeç.
Prév.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transações Líquidas de Longo Prazo
Atu.
Projeç.
$​123.1 bilh
Prév.
$​150.8 bilh