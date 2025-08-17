Moedas / PLUG
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
PLUG: Plug Power Inc
2.11 USD 0.10 (4.98%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do PLUG para hoje mudou para 4.98%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 1.99 e o mais alto foi 2.12.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Plug Power Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PLUG Notícias
- Investors Heavily Search Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG): Here is What You Need to Know
- Why Is Wall Street So Bearish on Plug Power? There's 1 Key Reason.
- Uber, Avago Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Wednesday
- Why Did Plug Power Stock Pop Today?
- Plug Power Stock Is Skyrocketing Today. Should You Buy?
- Should You Buy Plug Power While It's Below $2?
- Plug Power Stock Is Cheap, but Does That Make It a Buy Now?
- Plug Power vs. Flux Power: Which Clean Energy Stock Has Greater Upside?
- Plug Power's Equipment Sales Rebound in Q2: What's Behind It?
- 3 Things Plug Power Would Need to Do Before I Would Buy the Stock
- Plug Power Stock Is Cheap, but Does That Make It a Buy Now?
- Is Plug Power Stock a Millionaire Maker?
- 1 Reason I'm Still Holding On to Hope for Plug Power Stock
- 1 Reason I'm Still Keeping an Eye on Plug Power Stock, Despite Recent Lows
- Plug Power Stock Is Surging Friday: What's Driving The Action? - Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG)
- Plug Power Cuts Costs to Lift Margins: Will the Results be Sustainable?
- Roth/MKM reiterates Buy rating on Plug Power stock, citing electrolyzer projects
- Here is What to Know Beyond Why Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) is a Trending Stock
- Ballard Power: Developing A Viable Business Model Likely To Remain A Battle - Hold (BLDP)
- Why Is Wall Street So Bearish on Plug Power? There's 1 Key Reason.
- Plug Power Stock Slides As Trump's EV Credit Rollback And Weak Demand Shake The Industry - Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG)
- Plug Power Declines 22.1% YTD: Time to Hold the Stock or Exit?
- Plug Power: Margin Progress Offset By Weak Order Intake And Persistent Cash Burn
- 2 Stocks to Buy… and 1 to Sell Immediately
Aplicativos de negociação para PLUG
Smart Gold Robot
Ralph Jordan Lipata De Jesus
4.67 (12)
SMART GOLD ROBOT - Built by a 7-Figure Funded Trader Developed by an experienced funded trader with multiple verified prop firm certificates (check profile) After many years of manual trading and achieving seven-figure funded accounts, I've automated my exact trading strategy into this powerful EA. But here's what makes it special: When the market moves against our position (because no strategy is 100% perfect), the SMART RECOVERY SYSTEM kicks in - protecting your capital and aiming for break
Iconic Titan Bitcoin and Forex Signals
Maurice Prang
ICONIC TITAN SIGNAL v1.6 “Don’t trade like the crowd – trade like a legend.” The ICONIC TITAN SIGNAL is more than just an indicator. It’s your personal mentor. Your scanner. Your signal provider. A hybrid masterpiece of market experience, mathematical logic, and institutional precision – crafted for those who aim not just to trade, but to dominate. What does the ICONIC TITAN do? It filters 24/7 through the chaos of the four most relevant markets in the world: XAUUSD EURUSD BTCUSD NAS100
The Gold Father
Jaycee Lauron
OFERTA LIMITADA – PRIMEIRAS 10 CÓPIAS POR APENAS 100 USD O preço aumenta 100 USD a cada 10 cópias vendidas A maneira inteligente de operar ouro automaticamente Visão geral Este Expert Advisor (EA) é um sistema de trading totalmente automatizado, desenvolvido para XAUUSD (ouro) , Forex e outros instrumentos principais. O EA é especializado em estratégias de compra , utilizando ordens Buy Stop, Buy Limit e Sell Stop para aproveitar oportunidades tanto em mercados de tendência quanto em c
Smart Bitcoin Robot
Ralph Jordan Lipata De Jesus
SMART BITCOIN ROBOT - Built by a 7-Figure Funded Trader Developed by an experienced funded trader with multiple verified prop firm certificates (Check Profile) After many years of manual trading and achieving seven-figure funded accounts, I've automated my exact trading strategy into this powerful EA and optimized for Bitcoin . But here's what makes it special: When the market moves against our position (because no strategy is 100% perfect), the SMART RECOVERY SYSTEM kicks in - protecting y
EA Performance Monitor
Khac Thanh Bui
EA PERFORMANCE MONITOR - Your Trading Command Center Stop Flying Blind! Take Control of Your EA Empire Are you tired of switching between dozens of charts just to check how your Expert Advisors are performing? Frustrated by losing track of which EA is making money and which one is bleeding your account dry? The struggle ends here. What If You Could... See ALL your EAs at a glance - Every single Expert Advisor across every chart, monitored in real-time Spot trouble instantly - Dangerous
FREE
Gold Long Pro
Wei Zhao
FIRST MONTH SPECIAL $199 GOLD LONG PRO - Proven 5-Year Performance | 7000% Backtest Returns EXCEPTIONAL BACKTEST PERFORMANCE (2020-2024) • Starting Capital: $1,000 • Final Balance: $70,000+ • Total Return: 7000%+ over 5 years • Average Annual Growth: ~109% • Tested Period: January 1, 2020 - May 1, 2025 • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold) - 99% Modeling Quality PROVEN STRATEGY FOUNDATION • Higher Low Price Action methodology • Multi-timeframe analysis (H1 structure + M5 signals) • Gold/XAUUSD spec
Ugenesys AI MT5
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
uGenesys AI - 90% Accurate Daytrading Indicator Introducing the ultimate forex trading indicator system, uGenesys AI, powered by cutting-edge AI technology and advanced analytical techniques, including Time-Series Analysis and Genetic Algorithms. Our AI-powered trading system leverages the power of time-series analysis to identify trends and patterns in historical price data, allowing traders to make informed predictions about future market movements. By analyzing vast amounts of data, our syst
Martina Advisor
Giovanna Talio
100 % PER MONTH PROFIT---- MY NEW SIGNAL HERE -------> https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2162238?source=Site+Signals+My# THANKS FOR TRUST IN OUR PRODUCT AND SUPPORT US ! Martina Advisor 2021 is a 100 % Automatic System . Based on severals indicators on different timeframes and a SECRET TRENDING INDICATOR BUILT IN SYSTEM CHARACTERISTICS: TAKE PROFIT AND STOP LOSS FOR EVERY POSITION SIMPLE SETTINGS PLUG AND PLAY RECOVERING SYSTEM FOR EVERY LOSS STARTING ALSO FROM 560 USD CENTS PASSED STRES
Faixa diária
1.99 2.12
Faixa anual
0.69 3.33
- Fechamento anterior
- 2.01
- Open
- 2.04
- Bid
- 2.11
- Ask
- 2.41
- Low
- 1.99
- High
- 2.12
- Volume
- 15.507 K
- Mudança diária
- 4.98%
- Mudança mensal
- 40.67%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 56.30%
- Mudança anual
- -6.64%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh