货币 / PLUG
PLUG: Plug Power Inc
1.97 USD 0.29 (17.26%)
版块: 工业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日PLUG汇率已更改17.26%。当日，交易品种以低点1.69和高点1.98进行交易。
关注Plug Power Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
PLUG新闻
日范围
1.69 1.98
年范围
0.69 3.33
- 前一天收盘价
- 1.68
- 开盘价
- 1.70
- 卖价
- 1.97
- 买价
- 2.27
- 最低价
- 1.69
- 最高价
- 1.98
- 交易量
- 34.865 K
- 日变化
- 17.26%
- 月变化
- 31.33%
- 6个月变化
- 45.93%
- 年变化
- -12.83%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值