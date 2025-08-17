通貨 / PLUG
PLUG: Plug Power Inc
2.10 USD 0.09 (4.48%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
PLUGの今日の為替レートは、4.48%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり1.93の安値と2.12の高値で取引されました。
Plug Power Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
PLUG News
- Investors Heavily Search Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG): Here is What You Need to Know
- Uber, Avago Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Wednesday
- Why Did Plug Power Stock Pop Today?
- Plug Power Stock Is Skyrocketing Today. Should You Buy?
- Should You Buy Plug Power While It's Below $2?
- Plug Power Stock Is Cheap, but Does That Make It a Buy Now?
- Plug Power vs. Flux Power: Which Clean Energy Stock Has Greater Upside?
- Plug Power's Equipment Sales Rebound in Q2: What's Behind It?
- Plug Power Stock Is Cheap, but Does That Make It a Buy Now?
- Is Plug Power Stock a Millionaire Maker?
- 1 Reason I'm Still Holding On to Hope for Plug Power Stock
- 1 Reason I'm Still Keeping an Eye on Plug Power Stock, Despite Recent Lows
- Plug Power Stock Is Surging Friday: What's Driving The Action? - Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG)
- Plug Power Cuts Costs to Lift Margins: Will the Results be Sustainable?
- Roth/MKM reiterates Buy rating on Plug Power stock, citing electrolyzer projects
- Here is What to Know Beyond Why Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) is a Trending Stock
- Ballard Power: Developing A Viable Business Model Likely To Remain A Battle - Hold (BLDP)
- Plug Power Stock Slides As Trump's EV Credit Rollback And Weak Demand Shake The Industry - Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG)
- Plug Power Declines 22.1% YTD: Time to Hold the Stock or Exit?
- Plug Power: Margin Progress Offset By Weak Order Intake And Persistent Cash Burn
- 2 Stocks to Buy… and 1 to Sell Immediately
1日のレンジ
1.93 2.12
1年のレンジ
0.69 3.33
- 以前の終値
- 2.01
- 始値
- 2.04
- 買値
- 2.10
- 買値
- 2.40
- 安値
- 1.93
- 高値
- 2.12
- 出来高
- 56.040 K
- 1日の変化
- 4.48%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 40.00%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 55.56%
- 1年の変化
- -7.08%
