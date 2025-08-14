Валюты / PLUG
- Обзор рынка
- Рынок акций США
- Валюты
- Криптовалюты
- Металлы
- Индексы
- Товары
PLUG: Plug Power Inc
1.68 USD 0.11 (7.01%)
Сектор: Промышленность Базовая: US Dollar Валюта прибыли: US Dollar
Курс PLUG за сегодня изменился на 7.01%. При этом минимальная цена на торгах достигала 1.55, а максимальная — 1.74.
Следите за динамикой Plug Power Inc. Котировки в реальном времени помогут быстро реагировать на изменения рынка. Переключаясь между различными таймфреймами, можно отслеживать тенденции и динамику курса по минутам, часам, дням, неделям и месяцам. Используйте эту информацию для прогнозирования изменений на рынке и принятия взвешенных торговых решений.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Новости PLUG
- Should You Buy Plug Power While It's Below $2?
- Plug Power Stock Is Cheap, but Does That Make It a Buy Now?
- Plug Power vs. Flux Power: Which Clean Energy Stock Has Greater Upside?
- Plug Power's Equipment Sales Rebound in Q2: What's Behind It?
- 3 Things Plug Power Would Need to Do Before I Would Buy the Stock
- Plug Power Stock Is Cheap, but Does That Make It a Buy Now?
- Is Plug Power Stock a Millionaire Maker?
- 1 Reason I'm Still Holding On to Hope for Plug Power Stock
- 1 Reason I'm Still Keeping an Eye on Plug Power Stock, Despite Recent Lows
- Plug Power Stock Is Surging Friday: What's Driving The Action? - Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG)
- Plug Power Cuts Costs to Lift Margins: Will the Results be Sustainable?
- Roth/MKM reiterates Buy rating on Plug Power stock, citing electrolyzer projects
- Here is What to Know Beyond Why Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) is a Trending Stock
- Ballard Power: Developing A Viable Business Model Likely To Remain A Battle - Hold (BLDP)
- Why Is Wall Street So Bearish on Plug Power? There's 1 Key Reason.
- Plug Power Stock Slides As Trump's EV Credit Rollback And Weak Demand Shake The Industry - Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG)
- Plug Power Declines 22.1% YTD: Time to Hold the Stock or Exit?
- Plug Power: Margin Progress Offset By Weak Order Intake And Persistent Cash Burn
- 2 Stocks to Buy… and 1 to Sell Immediately
- 3 Dirt Cheap Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now
- Plug Power Shares Sink, but Could the Stock Be Poised for a Rally Later This Year?
- Canaccord Genuity raises Plug Power stock price target on profitability progress
- Earnings Reports From These Retail Investors' Top Stocks - Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI)
- Plug Power stock price target raised to $1.50 from $1.00 at Wells Fargo
Торговые приложения для PLUG
Smart Gold Robot
Ralph Jordan Lipata De Jesus
4.56 (9)
SMART GOLD ROBOT - Built by a 7-Figure Funded Trader Developed by an experienced funded trader with multiple verified prop firm certificates (check profile) After many years of manual trading and achieving seven-figure funded accounts, I've automated my exact trading strategy into this powerful EA. But here's what makes it special: When the market moves against our position (because no strategy is 100% perfect), the SMART RECOVERY SYSTEM kicks in - protecting your capital and aiming for break
Iconic Titan Bitcoin and Forex Signals
Maurice Prang
ICONIC TITAN SIGNAL v1.6 «Не торгуй, как толпа — торгуй, как легенда». ICONIC TITAN SIGNAL — это больше, чем индикатор. Это ваш личный ментор. Ваш сканер. Ваш поставщик сигналов. Гибридный шедевр рыночного опыта, математической логики и институциональной точности — создан для тех, кто стремится не просто торговать, а доминировать . Что делает ICONIC TITAN? Он 24/7 отфильтровывает хаос по четырём (и более) ключевым рынкам мира: XAUUSD EURUSD BTCUSD NAS100 US30 GER40 NDX100 GER30 Работает через св
The Gold Father
Jaycee Lauron
ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ – ПЕРВЫЕ 10 КОПИЙ ВСЕГО $100 Цена увеличивается на $100 за каждые 10 проданных копий Умный способ автоматически торговать золотом Обзор Этот Советник (EA) — полностью автоматизированная торговая система, разработанная для XAUUSD (золото) , Форекс и других основных инструментов. EA специализируется на стратегии покупок , используя Buy Stop, Buy Limit и Sell Stop ордера для захвата возможностей как в трендовых, так и в коррекционных движениях рынка. С простой, но
Smart Bitcoin Robot
Ralph Jordan Lipata De Jesus
SMART BITCOIN ROBOT - Built by a 7-Figure Funded Trader Developed by an experienced funded trader with multiple verified prop firm certificates (Check Profile) After many years of manual trading and achieving seven-figure funded accounts, I've automated my exact trading strategy into this powerful EA and optimized for Bitcoin . But here's what makes it special: When the market moves against our position (because no strategy is 100% perfect), the SMART RECOVERY SYSTEM kicks in - protecting y
EA Performance Monitor
Khac Thanh Bui
EA PERFORMANCE MONITOR - Your Trading Command Center Stop Flying Blind! Take Control of Your EA Empire Are you tired of switching between dozens of charts just to check how your Expert Advisors are performing? Frustrated by losing track of which EA is making money and which one is bleeding your account dry? The struggle ends here. What If You Could... See ALL your EAs at a glance - Every single Expert Advisor across every chart, monitored in real-time Spot trouble instantly - Dangerous
FREE
Gold Long Pro
Wei Zhao
FIRST MONTH SPECIAL $199 GOLD LONG PRO - Proven 5-Year Performance | 7000% Backtest Returns EXCEPTIONAL BACKTEST PERFORMANCE (2020-2024) • Starting Capital: $1,000 • Final Balance: $70,000+ • Total Return: 7000%+ over 5 years • Average Annual Growth: ~109% • Tested Period: January 1, 2020 - May 1, 2025 • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold) - 99% Modeling Quality PROVEN STRATEGY FOUNDATION • Higher Low Price Action methodology • Multi-timeframe analysis (H1 structure + M5 signals) • Gold/XAUUSD spec
Ugenesys AI MT5
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
uGenesys AI - 90% Accurate Daytrading Indicator Introducing the ultimate forex trading indicator system, uGenesys AI, powered by cutting-edge AI technology and advanced analytical techniques, including Time-Series Analysis and Genetic Algorithms. Our AI-powered trading system leverages the power of time-series analysis to identify trends and patterns in historical price data, allowing traders to make informed predictions about future market movements. By analyzing vast amounts of data, our syst
Martina Advisor
Giovanna Talio
100 % PER MONTH PROFIT---- MY NEW SIGNAL HERE -------> https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2162238?source=Site+Signals+My# THANKS FOR TRUST IN OUR PRODUCT AND SUPPORT US ! Martina Advisor 2021 is a 100 % Automatic System . Based on severals indicators on different timeframes and a SECRET TRENDING INDICATOR BUILT IN SYSTEM CHARACTERISTICS: TAKE PROFIT AND STOP LOSS FOR EVERY POSITION SIMPLE SETTINGS PLUG AND PLAY RECOVERING SYSTEM FOR EVERY LOSS STARTING ALSO FROM 560 USD CENTS PASSED STRES
Дневной диапазон
1.55 1.74
Годовой диапазон
0.69 3.33
- Предыдущее закрытие
- 1.57
- Open
- 1.59
- Bid
- 1.68
- Ask
- 1.98
- Low
- 1.55
- High
- 1.74
- Объем
- 28.636 K
- Дневное изменение
- 7.01%
- Месячное изменение
- 12.00%
- 6-месячное изменение
- 24.44%
- Годовое изменение
- -25.66%
17 сентября, среда
12:30
USD
- Акт.
-
- Прог.
- 1.322 млн
- Пред.
- 1.428 млн
12:30
USD
- Акт.
-
- Прог.
- 1.394 млн
- Пред.
- 1.354 млн
12:30
USD
- Акт.
-
- Прог.
- -6.4%
- Пред.
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Акт.
-
- Прог.
- -1.708 млн
- Пред.
- 3.939 млн
14:30
USD
- Акт.
-
- Прог.
- 0.154 млн
- Пред.
- -0.365 млн
18:00
USD
- Акт.
-
- Прог.
- Пред.
18:00
USD
- Акт.
-
- Прог.
- Пред.
18:00
USD
- Акт.
-
- Прог.
- Пред.
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Акт.
-
- Прог.
- Пред.