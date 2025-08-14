КотировкиРазделы
Валюты / PLUG
PLUG: Plug Power Inc

1.68 USD 0.11 (7.01%)
Сектор: Промышленность Базовая: US Dollar Валюта прибыли: US Dollar

Курс PLUG за сегодня изменился на 7.01%. При этом минимальная цена на торгах достигала 1.55, а максимальная — 1.74.

Следите за динамикой Plug Power Inc. Котировки в реальном времени помогут быстро реагировать на изменения рынка. Переключаясь между различными таймфреймами, можно отслеживать тенденции и динамику курса по минутам, часам, дням, неделям и месяцам. Используйте эту информацию для прогнозирования изменений на рынке и принятия взвешенных торговых решений.

Дневной диапазон
1.55 1.74
Годовой диапазон
0.69 3.33
Предыдущее закрытие
1.57
Open
1.59
Bid
1.68
Ask
1.98
Low
1.55
High
1.74
Объем
28.636 K
Дневное изменение
7.01%
Месячное изменение
12.00%
6-месячное изменение
24.44%
Годовое изменение
-25.66%
17 сентября, среда
12:30
USD
Объём строительства новых домов
Акт.
Прог.
1.322 млн
Пред.
1.428 млн
12:30
USD
Разрешения на строительство
Акт.
Прог.
1.394 млн
Пред.
1.354 млн
12:30
USD
Объём строительства новых домов м/м
Акт.
Прог.
-6.4%
Пред.
5.2%
14:30
USD
Изменение запасов сырой нефти от EIA
Акт.
Прог.
-1.708 млн
Пред.
3.939 млн
14:30
USD
Изменение запасов сырой нефти в Кушинге от EIA
Акт.
Прог.
0.154 млн
Пред.
-0.365 млн
18:00
USD
Заявление FOMC
Акт.
Прог.
Пред.
18:00
USD
Публикация экономических прогнозов FOMC
Акт.
Прог.
Пред.
18:00
USD
Решение ФРС по процентной ставке
Акт.
Прог.
Пред.
4.50%
18:30
USD
Пресс-конференция FOMC
Акт.
Прог.
Пред.