PLUG: Plug Power Inc

1.68 USD 0.11 (7.01%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

PLUG exchange rate has changed by 7.01% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.55 and at a high of 1.74.

Follow Plug Power Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

PLUG News

Daily Range
1.55 1.74
Year Range
0.69 3.33
Previous Close
1.57
Open
1.59
Bid
1.68
Ask
1.98
Low
1.55
High
1.74
Volume
28.636 K
Daily Change
7.01%
Month Change
12.00%
6 Months Change
24.44%
Year Change
-25.66%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%