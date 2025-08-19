Valute / PLUG
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
PLUG: Plug Power Inc
2.18 USD 0.08 (3.81%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio PLUG ha avuto una variazione del 3.81% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 2.05 e ad un massimo di 2.30.
Segui le dinamiche di Plug Power Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PLUG News
- 1 Reason I'm Still Holding on to Hope for Plug Power Stock
- Inside the Recent Rally in Hydrogen ETFs
- Investors Heavily Search Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG): Here is What You Need to Know
- Why Is Wall Street So Bearish on Plug Power? There's 1 Key Reason.
- Uber, Avago Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Wednesday
- Why Did Plug Power Stock Pop Today?
- Plug Power Stock Is Skyrocketing Today. Should You Buy?
- Should You Buy Plug Power While It's Below $2?
- Plug Power Stock Is Cheap, but Does That Make It a Buy Now?
- Plug Power vs. Flux Power: Which Clean Energy Stock Has Greater Upside?
- Plug Power's Equipment Sales Rebound in Q2: What's Behind It?
- 3 Things Plug Power Would Need to Do Before I Would Buy the Stock
- Plug Power Stock Is Cheap, but Does That Make It a Buy Now?
- Is Plug Power Stock a Millionaire Maker?
- 1 Reason I'm Still Holding On to Hope for Plug Power Stock
- 1 Reason I'm Still Keeping an Eye on Plug Power Stock, Despite Recent Lows
- Plug Power Stock Is Surging Friday: What's Driving The Action? - Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG)
- Plug Power Cuts Costs to Lift Margins: Will the Results be Sustainable?
- Roth/MKM reiterates Buy rating on Plug Power stock, citing electrolyzer projects
- Here is What to Know Beyond Why Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) is a Trending Stock
- Ballard Power: Developing A Viable Business Model Likely To Remain A Battle - Hold (BLDP)
- Why Is Wall Street So Bearish on Plug Power? There's 1 Key Reason.
- Plug Power Stock Slides As Trump's EV Credit Rollback And Weak Demand Shake The Industry - Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG)
- Plug Power Declines 22.1% YTD: Time to Hold the Stock or Exit?
Applicazioni di Trading per PLUG
Smart Prop Firm EA
Ralph Jordan Lipata De Jesus
4.26 (34)
Smart Prop Firm EA - Built by a 7-Figure Funded Trader - Developed by an experienced funded trader with multiple verified prop firm certificates (Check Profile) - Optimized specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on M15 timeframe Triple-Purpose Design - Suitable For Challenge, Funded and Live Accounts Challenge Accounts - Optimized to pass prop firm evaluations Funded Accounts - Maintains strict compliance with all prop firm rules Personal Live Accounts - Fully customizable risk settings for p
Smart Gold Robot
Ralph Jordan Lipata De Jesus
4.65 (17)
SMART GOLD ROBOT - Built by a 7-Figure Funded Trader Developed by an experienced funded trader with multiple verified prop firm certificates (check profile) After many years of manual trading and achieving seven-figure funded accounts, I've automated my exact trading strategy into this powerful EA. But here's what makes it special: When the market moves against our position (because no strategy is 100% perfect), the SMART RECOVERY SYSTEM kicks in - protecting your capital and aiming for break
Iconic Titan Bitcoin and Forex Signals
Maurice Prang
ICONIC TITAN SIGNAL v1.6 “Don’t trade like the crowd – trade like a legend.” The ICONIC TITAN SIGNAL is more than just an indicator. It’s your personal mentor. Your scanner. Your signal provider. A hybrid masterpiece of market experience, mathematical logic, and institutional precision – crafted for those who aim not just to trade, but to dominate. What does the ICONIC TITAN do? It filters 24/7 through the chaos of the four most relevant markets in the world: XAUUSD EURUSD BTCUSD NAS100
The Gold Father
Jaycee Lauron
OFFERTA LIMITATA – LE PRIME 10 COPIE SOLO 100 USD Il prezzo aumenta di 100 USD ogni 10 copie vendute Il modo intelligente di tradare l’oro automaticamente Panoramica Questo Expert Advisor (EA) è un sistema di trading completamente automatizzato, progettato per XAUUSD (oro) , Forex e altri strumenti principali. L’EA è specializzato nelle strategie di acquisto , utilizzando ordini Buy Stop, Buy Limit e Sell Stop per cogliere opportunità sia nei mercati in trend sia nelle fasi correttive.
Smart Bitcoin Robot
Ralph Jordan Lipata De Jesus
SMART BITCOIN ROBOT - Built by a 7-Figure Funded Trader Developed by an experienced funded trader with multiple verified prop firm certificates (Check Profile) After many years of manual trading and achieving seven-figure funded accounts, I've automated my exact trading strategy into this powerful EA and optimized for Bitcoin . But here's what makes it special: When the market moves against our position (because no strategy is 100% perfect), the SMART RECOVERY SYSTEM kicks in - protecting y
EA Performance Monitor
Khac Thanh Bui
EA PERFORMANCE MONITOR - Your Trading Command Center Stop Flying Blind! Take Control of Your EA Empire Are you tired of switching between dozens of charts just to check how your Expert Advisors are performing? Frustrated by losing track of which EA is making money and which one is bleeding your account dry? The struggle ends here. What If You Could... See ALL your EAs at a glance - Every single Expert Advisor across every chart, monitored in real-time Spot trouble instantly - Dangerous
FREE
Gold Long Pro
Wei Zhao
FIRST MONTH SPECIAL $199 GOLD LONG PRO - Proven 5-Year Performance | 7000% Backtest Returns EXCEPTIONAL BACKTEST PERFORMANCE (2020-2024) • Starting Capital: $1,000 • Final Balance: $70,000+ • Total Return: 7000%+ over 5 years • Average Annual Growth: ~109% • Tested Period: January 1, 2020 - May 1, 2025 • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold) - 99% Modeling Quality PROVEN STRATEGY FOUNDATION • Higher Low Price Action methodology • Multi-timeframe analysis (H1 structure + M5 signals) • Gold/XAUUSD spec
Ugenesys AI MT5
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
uGenesys AI - 90% Accurate Daytrading Indicator Introducing the ultimate forex trading indicator system, uGenesys AI, powered by cutting-edge AI technology and advanced analytical techniques, including Time-Series Analysis and Genetic Algorithms. Our AI-powered trading system leverages the power of time-series analysis to identify trends and patterns in historical price data, allowing traders to make informed predictions about future market movements. By analyzing vast amounts of data, our syst
Intervallo Giornaliero
2.05 2.30
Intervallo Annuale
0.69 3.33
- Chiusura Precedente
- 2.10
- Apertura
- 2.06
- Bid
- 2.18
- Ask
- 2.48
- Minimo
- 2.05
- Massimo
- 2.30
- Volume
- 55.877 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 3.81%
- Variazione Mensile
- 45.33%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 61.48%
- Variazione Annuale
- -3.54%
20 settembre, sabato