- Genel bakış
- Hisse senetleri
- Dövizler
- Kripto paralar
- Metaller
- Endeksler
- Emtialar
PHB: Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
PHB fiyatı bugün 0.00% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 18.61 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 18.63 aralığında işlem gördü.
Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PHB haberleri
- Fixed-Income Outlook: 6 Strategies For Harvest Time
- Is Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) a Strong ETF Right Now?
- Navigating Credit-Specific Risk In High Yield
- Quarterly Outlook: Downside Risks To Growth
- Credit Bubbles Cost Fortunes In The End
- HYGV: Junk Bond ETF Beating The Benchmark, But Lagging Some Competitors
- HYS: Junk Bond ETF With High Fees And Average Result (NYSEARCA:HYS)
- Decarbonisation In Portfolio Benchmarks
- HYDB: High-Yield Bond ETF With Superior Risk-Adjusted Return (BATS:HYDB)
- Investing Outlook As Central Banks Begin Rate Cuts
- Bond Brief: Spreads Are Tight, But Yields Are (Still) Alright
- PHB: Understanding RAFI Methodology And How It Applies To Bond Universe (NYSEARCA:PHB)
- BBHY: High Yield Bond ETF With Growing Distributions (BATS:BBHY)
- From Cash To Curve: Rethinking Allocations As Rate Cuts Loom
- Weekly Market Pulse: A One-Handed Economist
- Ellington Credit: High Yield, Speculative CLO Fund (NYSE:EARN)
- High Yield: When Boring Is Better
- Columbia Threadneedle Fixed Income Monitor: August 2025
- Chart Of The Day: Is It 1, 2, 3 Cuts Ahead At The Fed?
- Volatility Risk Indicators Revert To Lower Seasonal Norms
- HYLB: Not Among The Best Junk Bond ETFs (NYSEARCA:HYLB)
- Equity-Rates Correlation Jumps Sharply On Growth Concerns
- Is Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) a Strong ETF Right Now?
- Behind The Declining Risk Premiums Of Equity And Credit Assets
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is PHB stock price today?
Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock is priced at 18.62 today. It trades within 0.00%, yesterday's close was 18.62, and trading volume reached 65. The live price chart of PHB shows these updates.
Does Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock pay dividends?
Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF is currently valued at 18.62. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 2.08% and USD. View the chart live to track PHB movements.
How to buy PHB stock?
You can buy Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF shares at the current price of 18.62. Orders are usually placed near 18.62 or 18.92, while 65 and -0.05% show market activity. Follow PHB updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PHB stock?
Investing in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 17.33 - 18.72 and current price 18.62. Many compare 0.22% and 3.16% before placing orders at 18.62 or 18.92. Explore the PHB price chart live with daily changes.
What are Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the past year was 18.72. Within 17.33 - 18.72, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 18.62 helps spot resistance levels. Track Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) over the year was 17.33. Comparing it with the current 18.62 and 17.33 - 18.72 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PHB moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PHB stock split?
Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 18.62, and 2.08% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 18.62
- Açılış
- 18.63
- Satış
- 18.62
- Alış
- 18.92
- Düşük
- 18.61
- Yüksek
- 18.63
- Hacim
- 65
- Günlük değişim
- 0.00%
- Aylık değişim
- 0.22%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 3.16%
- Yıllık değişim
- 2.08%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 207 K
- Önceki
- 218 K
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 1.923 M
- Önceki
- 1.926 M
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 2.5%
- Önceki
- -1.3%