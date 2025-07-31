What is PHB stock price today? Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock is priced at 18.61 today. It trades within -0.05%, yesterday's close was 18.62, and trading volume reached 46. The live price chart of PHB shows these updates.

Does Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock pay dividends? Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF is currently valued at 18.61. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 2.03% and USD. View the chart live to track PHB movements.

How to buy PHB stock? You can buy Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF shares at the current price of 18.61. Orders are usually placed near 18.61 or 18.91, while 46 and -0.11% show market activity. Follow PHB updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into PHB stock? Investing in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 17.33 - 18.72 and current price 18.61. Many compare 0.16% and 3.10% before placing orders at 18.61 or 18.91. Explore the PHB price chart live with daily changes.

What are Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock highest prices? The highest price of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the past year was 18.72. Within 17.33 - 18.72, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 18.62 helps spot resistance levels. Track Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock lowest prices? The lowest price of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) over the year was 17.33. Comparing it with the current 18.61 and 17.33 - 18.72 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PHB moves on the chart live for more details.