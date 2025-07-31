- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
PHB: Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
PHB 환율이 오늘 -0.05%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 18.61이고 고가는 18.63이었습니다.
Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PHB News
- Fixed-Income Outlook: 6 Strategies For Harvest Time
- Is Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) a Strong ETF Right Now?
- Navigating Credit-Specific Risk In High Yield
- Quarterly Outlook: Downside Risks To Growth
- Credit Bubbles Cost Fortunes In The End
- HYGV: Junk Bond ETF Beating The Benchmark, But Lagging Some Competitors
- HYS: Junk Bond ETF With High Fees And Average Result (NYSEARCA:HYS)
- Decarbonisation In Portfolio Benchmarks
- HYDB: High-Yield Bond ETF With Superior Risk-Adjusted Return (BATS:HYDB)
- Investing Outlook As Central Banks Begin Rate Cuts
- Bond Brief: Spreads Are Tight, But Yields Are (Still) Alright
- PHB: Understanding RAFI Methodology And How It Applies To Bond Universe (NYSEARCA:PHB)
- BBHY: High Yield Bond ETF With Growing Distributions (BATS:BBHY)
- From Cash To Curve: Rethinking Allocations As Rate Cuts Loom
- Weekly Market Pulse: A One-Handed Economist
- Ellington Credit: High Yield, Speculative CLO Fund (NYSE:EARN)
- High Yield: When Boring Is Better
- Columbia Threadneedle Fixed Income Monitor: August 2025
- Chart Of The Day: Is It 1, 2, 3 Cuts Ahead At The Fed?
- Volatility Risk Indicators Revert To Lower Seasonal Norms
- HYLB: Not Among The Best Junk Bond ETFs (NYSEARCA:HYLB)
- Equity-Rates Correlation Jumps Sharply On Growth Concerns
- Is Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) a Strong ETF Right Now?
- Behind The Declining Risk Premiums Of Equity And Credit Assets
자주 묻는 질문
What is PHB stock price today?
Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock is priced at 18.61 today. It trades within -0.05%, yesterday's close was 18.62, and trading volume reached 46. The live price chart of PHB shows these updates.
Does Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock pay dividends?
Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF is currently valued at 18.61. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 2.03% and USD. View the chart live to track PHB movements.
How to buy PHB stock?
You can buy Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF shares at the current price of 18.61. Orders are usually placed near 18.61 or 18.91, while 46 and -0.11% show market activity. Follow PHB updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PHB stock?
Investing in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 17.33 - 18.72 and current price 18.61. Many compare 0.16% and 3.10% before placing orders at 18.61 or 18.91. Explore the PHB price chart live with daily changes.
What are Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the past year was 18.72. Within 17.33 - 18.72, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 18.62 helps spot resistance levels. Track Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) over the year was 17.33. Comparing it with the current 18.61 and 17.33 - 18.72 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PHB moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PHB stock split?
Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 18.62, and 2.03% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 18.62
- 시가
- 18.63
- Bid
- 18.61
- Ask
- 18.91
- 저가
- 18.61
- 고가
- 18.63
- 볼륨
- 46
- 일일 변동
- -0.05%
- 월 변동
- 0.16%
- 6개월 변동
- 3.10%
- 년간 변동율
- 2.03%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 207 K
- 훑어보기
- 218 K
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 1.923 M
- 훑어보기
- 1.926 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 2.5%
- 훑어보기
- -1.3%