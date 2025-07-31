QuotesSections
Currencies / PHB
PHB: Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

18.61 USD 0.01 (0.05%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

PHB exchange rate has changed by -0.05% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 18.61 and at a high of 18.63.

Follow Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Daily Range
18.61 18.63
Year Range
17.33 18.72
Previous Close
18.62
Open
18.63
Bid
18.61
Ask
18.91
Low
18.61
High
18.63
Volume
46
Daily Change
-0.05%
Month Change
0.16%
6 Months Change
3.10%
Year Change
2.03%
