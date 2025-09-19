FiyatlarBölümler
Dövizler / META
META: Meta Platforms Inc - Class A

778.38 USD 1.87 (0.24%)
Sektör: İletişim hizmetleri Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

META fiyatı bugün -0.24% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 769.19 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 790.80 aralığında işlem gördü.

Meta Platforms Inc - Class A hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
769.19 790.80
Yıllık aralık
479.80 796.24
Önceki kapanış
780.25
Açılış
787.20
Satış
778.38
Alış
778.68
Düşük
769.19
Yüksek
790.80
Hacim
29.149 K
Günlük değişim
-0.24%
Aylık değişim
7.21%
6 aylık değişim
36.35%
Yıllık değişim
34.65%
21 Eylül, Pazar