META: Meta Platforms Inc - Class A
778.38 USD 1.87 (0.24%)
Sektör: İletişim hizmetleri Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
META fiyatı bugün -0.24% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 769.19 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 790.80 aralığında işlem gördü.
Meta Platforms Inc - Class A hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
META haberleri
META on the Community Forum
META için alım-satım uygulamaları
Stock Trader Pro MT5
Ivan Pochta
5 (10)
Stock Trader Pro is an automated trading advisor developed for the US stock market. Based on an author‑developed trading strategy and the observation that the stock market, as a spot market, tends to grow over time, the system is configured to open only long positions. It attempts to identify market dips by trading in waves and monitors several timeframes to help pinpoint optimal entry points during temporary price declines. Stock Trader Pro Live Signal >> Stock Trader Pro supports a wide ra
Platinum Candle Indicator
Rennan Lima
4.8 (5)
This indicator shows colored candles when price are strongly distorted in relation to their averages. A good time for buy can be seen after the closing of a silver candle. The pattern becomes more reliable if the purchase is opened when the price of the candle after the silver candle is above the maximum price of the silver candle. A good time for sell can be seen after the closing of a pink candle. The pattern becomes more reliable if the sale is opened when the price of the candle after
FREE
Volatility Index Indicator
Rennan Lima
5 (8)
This indicator uses historical volatility and a 21-period moving average to define the price distortion in relation to the average. The calculation of historical volatility was based on the book (Odds: The Key to 90% Winners) written by Don Fishback. A Volatility Index with a value greater than 30 may indicate that the price is distorted from its fair price. QUESTIONS ABOUT THE INSTALLATION OF PRODUCTS AT META TRADER You can also find some instructions on how to install a robot in the Me
FREE
Orders History Report
Rennan Lima
5 (3)
This script will create a report with all history orders in CSV format. The report is useful for those who run multiple EA's with different magic numbers in the same account. You can define some filters to generate your orders history report: 1) Initial date for assets in orders history. 2) Final date for assets in orders history. 3) Asset name. 4) Orders magic number. 5) Add balance/costs. QUESTIONS ABOUT THE INSTALLATION OF PRODUCTS AT META TRADER You can also find some instructions on how
FREE
Keltner Enhanced
David Ben Svaiter
Keltner-Enhanced, Keltner Kanallarının doğruluğunu ve okunabilirliğini, bunları ayarlamak için birçok seçenek ve META varsayılanının ötesinde daha fazla beş fiyat hesaplaması ile geliştirir. Keltner-E göstergesi, Bollinger Bantları ve Hareketli Ortalama Zarflarına benzer bantlı bir göstergedir. Bir orta çizginin üzerinde bir üst zarf ve orta çizginin altında bir alt zarftan oluşurlar. Keltner Kanallarını kullanırken dikkat edilmesi gereken ana olaylar, Üst Zarfın üstünde veya Alt Zarfın altı
FREE
Platinum Candle Alert
Rennan Lima
5 (1)
This robot sends app notifications based on Platinum Candle Indicator rules. The Platinum Candle Indicator shows colored candles when prices are strongly distorted in relation to their averages. App message example to sell: [SPX][M15] PLATINUM TO SELL 11:45. App message example to buy: [EURUSD][M15] PLATINUM TO BUY 11:45. It also sends messages for multiple timeframes: [SPX][M15] PLATINUM TO BUY 11:45; [EURUSD][M1] PLATINUM TO SELL 11:45 QUESTIONS ABOUT THE PURCHASE AND INSTALLATION OF PRODUCT
FREE
Platinum Candle for Telegram
Rennan Lima
This robot sends Telegram notifications based on the coloring rules of PLATINUM Candle indicator. Example message for selling assets: [SPX][M15] PLATINUM TO SELL 11:45. Example message for buying assets : [EURUSD][M15] PLATINUM TO BUY 11:45 AM. Before enable Telegram notifications you need to create a Telegram bot, get the bot API Key and also get your personal Telegram chatId. It's not possible to send messages to groups or channels. You can only send messages to your user chatId. You should
FREE
Ultimate Candle Patterns
Wojciech Daniel Knoff
This is a multi-symbol and multi-timeframe table-based indicator designed for a candlestick patterns detection with 46 patterns for META TRADER 5. Each formation has own image for easier recognition. Here you find most popular formations such as "Engulfing", "Hammer", "Three Line Strike", "Piercing" or Doji - like candles. Check my full list of patterns on my screenshots below. Also you can not only switch all bearish or bullish patterns from input, but also select formation for a specified symb
Günlük aralık
769.19 790.80
Yıllık aralık
479.80 796.24
- Önceki kapanış
- 780.25
- Açılış
- 787.20
- Satış
- 778.38
- Alış
- 778.68
- Düşük
- 769.19
- Yüksek
- 790.80
- Hacim
- 29.149 K
- Günlük değişim
- -0.24%
- Aylık değişim
- 7.21%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 36.35%
- Yıllık değişim
- 34.65%
21 Eylül, Pazar