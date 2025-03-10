WHATS going on with the META TRADER 5 APP!!?? Stops working after 3 pm everyday all of a sudden
- METRADER 5 APP stopped working. Anybody else having problem
- ANYBODY ELSE having problems with Android Metatrader 5 app not working right now?
- Has anyone had this happen to them?
I have some manual trades running in demo mode and the TRADE button has disappeared from Toolbox What is going on?
x
I'm never having such a problem because I am having many accounts on one Metatrader instance.
So, if MetaQuotes-Demo server is not available so I can easy switch tio the other account.
And we can have as many demo accounts on the brokers as we want.
Same problem here. "Authorization on MetaQuotes-Demo failed (Service is not available)". I'm getting this issue third day in the row. What is going on?
About demo accounts ...
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Candles Have Disappeared On Chart MT5
Alain Verleyen, 2017.12.02 15:41
You are right. Though Metaquotes itself is confusing people with their "demo" account which is only available to get free beta testers.
To everyone : Metaquotes is NOT a broker, don't use it unless you know what you are doing. Use a demo account with a real broker, there are plenty.
and some more information -
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MetaTrader 5 Help - Open an Account
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Find a Server by the Broker's Name:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page88#comment_3981953
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214820
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Sergey Golubev, 2017.08.31 17:39
Right mouse click on Market Watch - Symbols - and find your symbol (to check about "show" or "hide"), also - be sure that you are connected with the broker's server:
- www.metatrader5.com
I'm never having such a problem because I am having many accounts on one Metatrader instance.
So, if MetaQuotes-Demo server is not available so I can easy switch tio the other account.
And we can have as many demo accounts on the brokers as we want.
My Forex demo account has suddenly stopped working, when I closed the application and re-open it, the MT5 platform is asking me to find a broker. Can someone please help me fix this issue?
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
What do you think of the quality of the data in the official demo account of metatrader?
Sergey Golubev, 2019.08.04 08:48
What is "official demo account of metatrader"?
Are you talking about MetaQuotes-Demo server?
MetaQuotes is not a broker, and this MetaQuotes-Demo account is mostly to test the beta versions of Metatrader or for some more programming reason.
You can use demo accounts from the brokers - because demo accounts from the brokers are for trading practising with good quality data.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
New to MT5 - where do I obtain real time equities data/quotes?
Sergey Golubev, 2019.08.01 06:30
Real time market data is automatically connected to MT5 when you open an account (demo account or real/live account).
The set of symbols to trade is proposed by the broker (one broker is proposing Crude Oil to trade, the other broker is proposing DAX, and so on).
It is less than 1 min to open demo account for practising, and you can open real/live account according to the rules of the broker:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Sergey Golubev, 2017.04.06 18:54
There is no list (does not exist).
I used 'search' to find the threads of MetaQuotes about the brokers here to open demo account with them just to check the symbols/instruments they are proposing.
So, you can see:
And some of them (some of those brokers) are having the following:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
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