WHATS going on with the META TRADER 5 APP!!?? Stops working after 3 pm everyday all of a sudden

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Yesterday the app did the exact same thing it stopped working for no reason after 3 pm, and not until this morning at 9 am when I checked it it went back to working fine again. NOW AGAIN today I go to check the open price for the next day after 5 pm like I usually do with no problem AND IT'S NOT WORKING AGAIN. Is anybody else having this problem?. This is the first time since I've been using the meta trader 5 app in the last couple of years that I've ever had this problem. I use the chart and indicators on the app to make my real money trades. So now I can only trade forex between 9 am- 3 pm all of a sudden for no reason.???  Whats going on all of a sudden? I'm checking the journal in the app it says "Authorization on MetaQuotes-Demo failed (Service is not available)" and exactly 4 secs before that login says "synchronization with server: "2.android.pool.ntp.org" failed (incorrect time)". Anybody else having this problem or know what going on with it? I just tried the online trader meta trader 5 web terminal link at the bottom of this forum and that's not connecting either. 
 
Yes. Exact same issue. Have been demoing platform and liked it. But there's no way I'm trading real money on a platform that's down for hours at a time with no explanation or corrective action.
 

I have some manual trades running in demo mode and the TRADE button has disappeared from Toolbox What is going on?

x

 
Same problem here. "Authorization on MetaQuotes-Demo failed (Service is not available)". I'm getting this issue third day in the row. What is going on?
 

I'm never having such a problem because I am having many accounts on one Metatrader instance.
So, if MetaQuotes-Demo server is not available so I can easy switch tio the other account.
And we can have as many demo accounts on the brokers as we want.


 
uelel:
Same problem here. "Authorization on MetaQuotes-Demo failed (Service is not available)". I'm getting this issue third day in the row. What is going on?

About demo accounts ...

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Candles Have Disappeared On Chart MT5

Alain Verleyen, 2017.12.02 15:41

You are right. Though Metaquotes itself is confusing people with their "demo" account which is only available to get free beta testers. 

To everyone : Metaquotes is NOT a broker, don't use it unless you know what you are doing. Use a demo account with a real broker, there are plenty.


 

and some more information - 

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MetaTrader 5 Help - Open an Account 

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Find a Server by the Broker's Name:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page88#comment_3981953  
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214820 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

DAX Symbol

Sergey Golubev, 2017.08.31 17:39

Right mouse click on Market Watch - Symbols - and find your symbol (to check about "show" or "hide"), also - be sure that you are connected with the broker's server:




Open an Account - Getting Started - MetaTrader 5
Open an Account - Getting Started - MetaTrader 5
  • www.metatrader5.com
Two types of accounts are available in the trading platform: demonstration (demo) and real. Demo accounts provide the opportunity to work in a training mode without real money, allowing to test a trading strategy. They feature all the same functionality as the live ones. The difference is that demo accounts can be opened without any investment...
 
Okay good to know it's not me. Looks like meta trader problem since everybody else is having the same problem
 
Sergey Golubev:

I'm never having such a problem because I am having many accounts on one Metatrader instance.
So, if MetaQuotes-Demo server is not available so I can easy switch tio the other account.
And we can have as many demo accounts on the brokers as we want.


I thought about that but I can only get the indicators I need on the demo account. I thought about opening up a real money account on the same app if I can use the same username I use on the web terminal I use for my real money trades
 
My Forex demo account has suddenly stopped working, when I closed the application and re-open it, the MT5 platform is asking me to find a broker. Can someone please help me fix this issue?
 
JoSimon:
My Forex demo account has suddenly stopped working, when I closed the application and re-open it, the MT5 platform is asking me to find a broker. Can someone please help me fix this issue?

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

What do you think of the quality of the data in the official demo account of metatrader?

Sergey Golubev, 2019.08.04 08:48

What is "official demo account of metatrader"?
Are you talking about MetaQuotes-Demo server?

MetaQuotes is not a broker, and this MetaQuotes-Demo account is mostly to test the beta versions of Metatrader or for some more programming reason.
You can use demo accounts from the brokers - because demo accounts from the brokers are for trading practising with good quality data. 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

New to MT5 - where do I obtain real time equities data/quotes?

Sergey Golubev, 2019.08.01 06:30

Real time market data is automatically connected to MT5 when you open an account (demo account or real/live account).
The set of symbols to trade is proposed by the broker (one broker is proposing Crude Oil to trade, the other broker is proposing DAX, and so on).

It is less than 1 min to open demo account for practising, and you can open real/live account according to the rules of the broker:

  • How to open an account: post #971
  • Find a Server by the Broker's Name: post #877

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

MT5 real FUTURES broker

Sergey Golubev, 2017.04.06 18:54


There is no list (does not exist).
I used 'search' to find the threads of MetaQuotes about the brokers here to open demo account with them just to check the symbols/instruments they are proposing.

So, you can see:

And some of them (some of those brokers) are having the following:





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