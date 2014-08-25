Problem with FOREX SIGNALS allways 0.01 lots volume..
Check the Journal tab of your Terminal for entrys like :
2014.08.24 17:03:31.170 'xxx': Signal - percentage for volume conversion selected according to the ratio of balances and leverages, new value 35% (old value 10%)
2014.08.24 17:03:31.082 'xxx': Signal - subscriber has balance 100 000.00 USD, leverage 1:500
2014.08.24 17:03:31.082 'xxx': Signal - signal provider has balance 259 157.33 USD, leverage 1:100
and report it here please.
Because you have a cent account (1/100th of a €) and the way MT calculates signal lot sizing, you will be copying at a conversion rate of 1% (check your journal, it will tell you the % in there). This means anything on the signal up to 1.99 lots will be 0.01 lots on your account. So at 2 lots on the signal, you should see 0.02 lots. Can you provide a screen shot where 2 lots on the signal is still only 0.01 on your account?
2014.08.25 00:17:28.241 Notifications: ''Grid Crawler Pro': synchronized with buy 0.01 EURUSD at 1.3202, profit: -0.08 EUC' sent to '8fb61605'
2014.08.25 00:17:28.009 '1624994': Signal - ping to signal server 47 ms, to trade server 57 ms
2014.08.25 00:17:27.956 '1624994': Signal - synchronization finished successfully
2014.08.25 00:17:27.942 '1624994': Signal - local position [#1708891471 buy 0.01 EURUSD at 1.3202 tp: 1.3255] is equal to the signal one [#38138644 buy 0.50 EURUSD at 1.3203 tp: 1.3255], no changes are made
2014.08.25 00:17:27.942 '1624994': Signal - signal provider has position [#38138644 buy 0.50 EURUSD at 1.3203 tp: 1.3255]
2014.08.25 00:17:27.942 '1624994': Signal - percentage for volume conversion selected according to the ratio of balances and leverages, new value 1%
2014.08.25 00:17:27.825 '1624994': Signal - subscriber has balance 9 890.59 EUC, leverage 1:500
2014.08.25 00:17:27.825 '1624994': Signal - signal provider has balance 5 457.52 EUR, leverage 1:500
2014.08.25 00:17:27.200 '1624994': Signal - connecting to signal server
2014.08.25 00:08:27.145 Notifications: 'order #1708891471 buy 0.01 EURUSD at 1.3202 modified: sl: 0.0000 tp: 1.3262 -> sl: 0.0000 tp: 1.3255' sent to '8fb61605'
2014.08.25 00:08:26.847 '1624994': Signal - stop levels of position [#38138644 buy 0.50 EURUSD at 1.3203 tp: 1.3255] updated
2014.08.25 00:08:26.847 '1624994': order #1708891471 buy 0.01 EURUSD at 1.3202 was modified -> sl: 0.0000 tp: 1.3255
2014.08.25 00:08:26.615 '1624994': modify order #1708891471 buy 0.01 EURUSD at 1.3202 sl: 0.0000 tp: 1.3262 -> sl: 0.0000 tp: 1.3255
2014.08.25 00:08:26.615 '1624994': Signal - stop levels of position [#38138644 buy 0.50 EURUSD at 1.3203 tp: 1.3255] of signal provider updated
2014.08.25 00:04:57.267 Notifications: 'order #1708891471 buy 0.01 EURUSD at 1.3202 modified: sl: 0.0000 tp: 0.0000 -> sl: 0.0000 tp: 1.3262' sent to '8fb61605'
2014.08.25 00:04:56.984 '1624994': Signal - stop levels of position [#38138644 buy 0.50 EURUSD at 1.3203 tp: 1.3262] updated
2014.08.25 00:04:56.984 '1624994': order #1708891471 buy 0.01 EURUSD at 1.3202 was modified -> sl: 0.0000 tp: 1.3262
2014.08.25 00:04:56.768 '1624994': modify order #1708891471 buy 0.01 EURUSD at 1.3202 sl: 0.0000 tp: 0.0000 -> sl: 0.0000 tp: 1.3262
2014.08.25 00:04:56.768 '1624994': Signal - stop levels of position [#38138644 buy 0.50 EURUSD at 1.3203 tp: 1.3262] of signal provider updated
2014.08.25 00:04:15.800 Notifications: ''Grid Crawler Pro': position #1708891471 buy 0.01 EURUSD at 1.3202 done' sent to '8fb61605'
2014.08.25 00:04:15.517 Notifications: 'order opened #1708891471 buy 0.01 EURUSD at 1.3202, Grid Crawler Pro' sent to '8fb61605'
2014.08.25 00:04:15.226 '1624994': Signal - signal provider position #38138644 buy 0.50 EURUSD at 1.3203 copied
2014.08.25 00:04:15.225 '1624994': order was opened : #1708891471 buy 0.01 EURUSD at 1.3202 sl: 0.0000 tp: 0.0000
2014.08.25 00:04:14.731 '1624994': instant order buy 0.01 EURUSD at 1.3202 sl: 0.0000 tp: 0.0000
2014.08.25 00:04:14.731 '1624994': Signal - signal provider added position #38138644 buy 0.50 EURUSD at 1.3203
2014.08.25 00:03:14.661 '1624994': Signal - ping to signal server 63 ms, to trade server 66 ms
2014.08.25 00:03:14.596 '1624994': Signal - synchronization finished successfully
2014.08.25 00:03:14.596 '1624994': Signal - percentage for volume conversion selected according to the ratio of balances and leverages, new value 1%
2014.08.25 00:03:14.490 '1624994': Signal - subscriber has balance 9 890.59 EUC, leverage 1:500
2014.08.25 00:03:14.490 '1624994': Signal - signal provider has balance 5 457.52 EUR, leverage 1:500
2014.08.25 00:03:14.063 '1624994': Signal - connecting to signal server
so how to change new value 1% to higher one??
thank you for your answers, and time
Filter:i THINK YOU ARE RIGHT, i placed lot 2,00 as an example, so sorry.. it could be that it copies 2.00 as .0.02..
Because you have a cent account (1/100th of a €) and the way MT calculates signal lot sizing, you will be copying at a conversion rate of 1% (check your journal, it will tell you the % in there). This means anything on the signal up to 1.99 lots will be 0.01 lots on your account. So at 2 lots on the signal, you should see 0.02 lots. Can you provide a screen shot where 2 lots on the signal is still only 0.01 on your account?
Because you have a cent account (1/100th of a €) and the way MT calculates signal lot sizing, you will be copying at a conversion rate of 1% (check your journal, it will tell you the % in there). This means anything on the signal up to 1.99 lots will be 0.01 lots on your account. So at 2 lots on the signal, you should see 0.02 lots. Can you provide a screen shot where 2 lots on the signal is still only 0.01 on your account?
but how to fix this problem? how to edit conversion rate?, thank you...
antiprotector:Unfortunately in your case, you already have "use 95% of deposit" selected and leverage the same as the signal, so the only thing you can do to increase the % lot size copy is to deposit more funds.
so how to change new value 1% to normal??
thank you for your answers, and time
I'm not at my main PC at the moment but when I get there, I'll send you an article and spreadsheet that will help you calculate the exact lot sizing.
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Hello,
I have opened ALPARI-NANO cent acount META TRADER 4 v670
I have ~10000 EUC, Leverage 1:500 (1 lot = 100EURC(1EUR))
My signal provider have ~7000 EUR, Leverage 1:500 (1lot = 100 EUR)
Problem is that my account always copy wrong loot volume size..
Example:
Signal Provider go Long with 0.50
I receive signal with 0.01
Signal Provider go Short with 2.00
I receive signal with 0.01
ect..
WHY?????? This is bug or something? why it is calculating wrong loot size?
Everything is OK according to Signals TAB, I watched MT4 tutorials, it should be fine but it IS NOT FINE...
Maybe I am missing something?? If u have any ideas please help :) thank you