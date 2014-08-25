Problem with FOREX SIGNALS allways 0.01 lots volume..

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Hello,

I have opened ALPARI-NANO cent acount  META TRADER 4  v670

I have ~10000 EUC,  Leverage 1:500          (1 lot = 100EURC(1EUR))

My signal provider have ~7000 EUR, Leverage 1:500       (1lot = 100 EUR)



Problem is that my account always copy wrong loot volume size..

Example:

Signal Provider go Long with 0.50

I receive signal with 0.01



Signal Provider go Short with 2.00

I receive signal with 0.01 

ect..

WHY?????? This is bug or something? why it is calculating wrong loot size?


Everything is OK according to Signals TAB, I watched MT4 tutorials, it should be fine but it IS NOT FINE...

Maybe I am missing something?? If u have any ideas please help :) thank you

BUG

 

Check the Journal tab of your Terminal for entrys like :

2014.08.24 17:03:31.170    'xxx': Signal - percentage for volume conversion selected according to the ratio of balances and leverages, new value 35% (old value 10%)

2014.08.24 17:03:31.082    'xxx': Signal - subscriber has balance 100 000.00 USD, leverage 1:500

2014.08.24 17:03:31.082    'xxx': Signal - signal provider has balance 259 157.33 USD, leverage 1:100

and report it here please.

 
Because you have a cent account (1/100th of a €) and the way MT calculates signal lot sizing, you will be copying at a conversion rate of 1% (check your journal, it will tell you the % in there). This means anything on the signal up to 1.99 lots will be 0.01 lots on your account. So at 2 lots on the signal, you should see 0.02 lots. Can you provide a screen shot where 2 lots on the signal is still only 0.01 on your account?
 
2014.08.25 00:17:28.241 Notifications: ''Grid Crawler Pro': synchronized with buy 0.01 EURUSD at 1.3202, profit: -0.08 EUC' sent to '8fb61605'
2014.08.25 00:17:28.009 '1624994': Signal - ping to signal server 47 ms, to trade server 57 ms
2014.08.25 00:17:27.956 '1624994': Signal - synchronization finished successfully
2014.08.25 00:17:27.942 '1624994': Signal - local position [#1708891471 buy 0.01 EURUSD at 1.3202 tp: 1.3255] is equal to the signal one [#38138644 buy 0.50 EURUSD at 1.3203 tp: 1.3255], no changes are made
2014.08.25 00:17:27.942 '1624994': Signal - signal provider has position [#38138644 buy 0.50 EURUSD at 1.3203 tp: 1.3255]
2014.08.25 00:17:27.942 '1624994': Signal - percentage for volume conversion selected according to the ratio of balances and leverages, new value 1%
2014.08.25 00:17:27.825 '1624994': Signal - subscriber has balance 9 890.59 EUC, leverage 1:500
2014.08.25 00:17:27.825 '1624994': Signal - signal provider has balance 5 457.52 EUR, leverage 1:500
2014.08.25 00:17:27.200 '1624994': Signal - connecting to signal server
2014.08.25 00:08:27.145 Notifications: 'order #1708891471 buy 0.01 EURUSD at 1.3202 modified: sl: 0.0000 tp: 1.3262 -> sl: 0.0000 tp: 1.3255' sent to '8fb61605'
2014.08.25 00:08:26.847 '1624994': Signal - stop levels of position [#38138644 buy 0.50 EURUSD at 1.3203 tp: 1.3255] updated
2014.08.25 00:08:26.847 '1624994': order #1708891471 buy 0.01 EURUSD at 1.3202 was modified -> sl: 0.0000 tp: 1.3255
2014.08.25 00:08:26.615 '1624994': modify order #1708891471 buy 0.01 EURUSD at 1.3202 sl: 0.0000 tp: 1.3262 -> sl: 0.0000 tp: 1.3255
2014.08.25 00:08:26.615 '1624994': Signal - stop levels of position [#38138644 buy 0.50 EURUSD at 1.3203 tp: 1.3255] of signal provider updated
2014.08.25 00:04:57.267 Notifications: 'order #1708891471 buy 0.01 EURUSD at 1.3202 modified: sl: 0.0000 tp: 0.0000 -> sl: 0.0000 tp: 1.3262' sent to '8fb61605'
2014.08.25 00:04:56.984 '1624994': Signal - stop levels of position [#38138644 buy 0.50 EURUSD at 1.3203 tp: 1.3262] updated
2014.08.25 00:04:56.984 '1624994': order #1708891471 buy 0.01 EURUSD at 1.3202 was modified -> sl: 0.0000 tp: 1.3262
2014.08.25 00:04:56.768 '1624994': modify order #1708891471 buy 0.01 EURUSD at 1.3202 sl: 0.0000 tp: 0.0000 -> sl: 0.0000 tp: 1.3262
2014.08.25 00:04:56.768 '1624994': Signal - stop levels of position [#38138644 buy 0.50 EURUSD at 1.3203 tp: 1.3262] of signal provider updated
2014.08.25 00:04:15.800 Notifications: ''Grid Crawler Pro': position #1708891471 buy 0.01 EURUSD at 1.3202 done' sent to '8fb61605'
2014.08.25 00:04:15.517 Notifications: 'order opened #1708891471 buy 0.01 EURUSD at 1.3202, Grid Crawler Pro' sent to '8fb61605'
2014.08.25 00:04:15.226 '1624994': Signal - signal provider position #38138644 buy 0.50 EURUSD at 1.3203 copied
2014.08.25 00:04:15.225 '1624994': order was opened : #1708891471 buy 0.01 EURUSD at 1.3202 sl: 0.0000 tp: 0.0000
2014.08.25 00:04:14.731 '1624994': instant order buy 0.01 EURUSD at 1.3202 sl: 0.0000 tp: 0.0000
2014.08.25 00:04:14.731 '1624994': Signal - signal provider added position #38138644 buy 0.50 EURUSD at 1.3203
2014.08.25 00:03:14.661 '1624994': Signal - ping to signal server 63 ms, to trade server 66 ms
2014.08.25 00:03:14.596 '1624994': Signal - synchronization finished successfully
2014.08.25 00:03:14.596 '1624994': Signal - percentage for volume conversion selected according to the ratio of balances and leverages, new value 1%
2014.08.25 00:03:14.490 '1624994': Signal - subscriber has balance 9 890.59 EUC, leverage 1:500
2014.08.25 00:03:14.490 '1624994': Signal - signal provider has balance 5 457.52 EUR, leverage 1:500
2014.08.25 00:03:14.063 '1624994': Signal - connecting to signal server

 

so how to change new value 1% to higher one?? 

thank you for your answers, and time

 
Filter:
Because you have a cent account (1/100th of a €) and the way MT calculates signal lot sizing, you will be copying at a conversion rate of 1% (check your journal, it will tell you the % in there). This means anything on the signal up to 1.99 lots will be 0.01 lots on your account. So at 2 lots on the signal, you should see 0.02 lots. Can you provide a screen shot where 2 lots on the signal is still only 0.01 on your account?
i THINK YOU ARE RIGHT, i placed lot 2,00 as an example, so sorry..  it could be that it copies 2.00 as .0.02.. 

but how to fix this problem? how to edit conversion rate?, thank you...
 
antiprotector:

so how to change new value 1% to normal?? 

thank you for your answers, and time

Unfortunately in your case, you already have "use 95% of deposit" selected and leverage the same as the signal, so the only thing you can do to increase the % lot size copy is to deposit more funds. 

I'm not at my main PC at the moment but when I get there, I'll send you an article and spreadsheet that will help you calculate the exact lot sizing. 
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