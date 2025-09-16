This indicator shows colored candles when price are strongly distorted in relation to their averages. A good time for buy can be seen after the closing of a silver candle. The pattern becomes more reliable if the purchase is opened when the price of the candle after the silver candle is above the maximum price of the silver candle. A good time for sell can be seen after the closing of a pink candle. The pattern becomes more reliable if the sale is opened when the price of the candle after

FREE