货币 / META
META: Meta Platforms Inc - Class A
779.00 USD 14.30 (1.87%)
版块: 通讯服务 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日META汇率已更改1.87%。当日，交易品种以低点765.10和高点781.26进行交易。
关注Meta Platforms Inc - Class A动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
META新闻
- CrowdStrike stock maintains Buy rating at DA Davidson as AI security takes center stage
- FUND: Value Strategy Has Underperformed Recently, But May Change
- Mark Zuckerberg wowed Meta skeptics this time last year. He's about to try to do it again.
- Cantor Fitzgerald重申Meta Platforms股票评级为"增持"
- Meta Platforms stock rating reiterated at Overweight by Cantor Fitzgerald
- OpenAI Valued at $300B, Projects $200B Revenue by 2030 - TipRanks.com
- Can Buying Meta Platforms Stock Today Set You Up for Life?
- 美国投行美银证券将CrowdStrike目标价从430美元上调至450美元
- CrowdStrike stock price target raised to $450 from $430 at Mizuho
- Oracle’s Expensive AI Makeover Is Worth It
- Meta Wants AI-Powered Smart Glasses to Drive New Growth
- This investor bought Netflix, Alphabet and Nvidia on the cheap. Where he’s looking now.
- 1 Unstoppable Stock That Could Join Nvidia Microsoft and Apple in the $2 Trillion Club by 2028
- Billionaire David Tepper of Appaloosa Is Buying 3 Trillion-Dollar Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks and Selling 3 Others
- EssilorLuxottica stock rating upgraded by Rothschild Redburn on growth potential
- Dow Jones Futures: Stock Market Awaits Fed Rate Cut, Powell; Nvidia, Meta, Palantir Eye Buy Points
- Dow Jones Futures Await Fed Rate Cut, Powell; Nvidia Falls On China Ban Report
- Dow Jones Futures Await Fed Rate Cut, Powell; Nvidia, Meta, Palantir Eye Buy Points
- Meta, IBD Stock Of The Day, Makes Move Ahead Of AI, Metaverse Conference
- The Smartest Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks to Buy With $1,000
- Agarwal Amit sells Datadog (DDOG) shares worth $10.6 million
- What stocks may need to rise in ‘a market for only the most bright-eyed optimists’
- Stock Market Today: Snap Climbs on Product Buzz and Social-Media Tailwinds
- US senators demand Meta’s internal data on kids’ safety
日范围
765.10 781.26
年范围
479.80 796.24
- 前一天收盘价
- 764.70
- 开盘价
- 767.12
- 卖价
- 779.00
- 买价
- 779.30
- 最低价
- 765.10
- 最高价
- 781.26
- 交易量
- 20.290 K
- 日变化
- 1.87%
- 月变化
- 7.30%
- 6个月变化
- 36.46%
- 年变化
- 34.75%
