MQL5 EAs
I have put de META 5 verson from Metaquotes. Graphics are received OK. But the experts folders do not work, when traying install some EA.
Instead indicators go .Any help please?
Hi Apolodor,
You statement is not very clear. Do you mean that you can not attach EAs and indicators to the charts? Or are you having problem locating where the expert folder is your system?
Please answer these questions so that we can know how to help you.
AFter installed the MQL5 new version , it does not reconize my registration, and need a new number account .
I do not find a correct mail address that may help me. Thank you for your answer. Ap
I'm having trouble running my EA's. I've installed them into the correct directory (or at least I think). These EA's do not show up in the trade simulator or strategy tester. What am I doing wrong with the installation?
Hello,
I have a problem with using the EA wizard after adding new signal modules.
The newly added signal modules are not visible in the wizard for selection. I have restarted my MetaEditor several times but stil not visible.
I have put the new signal module in a new folder as you can see below. (I have tried putting it in the include/expert/signal folder as well, and that didn't work either)
What am i doing wrong ?
Gino.
