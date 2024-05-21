Is VPS down?
If you subscribed to MQL5 VPS so you should migrate/synchronize your environment to start MQL5 VPS.
As "to locate the broker (any broker in fact) on the VPS page" so it is not a problem for me, for example:
You can type/write 4 or 3 first letters/symbols of the broker name, and the list will be appeared below.
If you subscribed to MQL5 VPS so you should migrate/synchronize your environment to start MQL5 VPS.
As "to locate the broker (any broker in fact) on the VPS page" so it is not a problem for me, for example:You can type/write 4 or 3 first letters/symbols of the broker name, and the list will be appeared below.
Yes, exactly - but did you successfuly tested the "locate" page?
For me, ANY search returns the same "not found"...
Today in the morning everything was 100%... and my META now shows VPS as disabled.
Hi,
I'm facing the same situation since Saturday...
To be more specif: i'm running 16 charts/signals/EAs and I cant migrate to VPS it shows a "migration error"
But if i'm operating with 3 or less charts/signals/EAs it's possible to migrate to VPS...
Its the first time it happened in 3 years of MT5-VPS usage
Any Idea of whats going on?
(I'm from Brazil-São Paulo)
Hi,
I'm facing the same situation since Saturday...
I'm from Brazil-São Paulo
Its the first time it happened in 3 years of MT5 usage
WOW!
Thank YOU - I'm from Rio de Janeiro and until today morning the service was 100% on...
Now the VPS has been down from noon until now.
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Does anyone know if the META VPS is down?
I'm trying to enable VPS for a new account, but the symbol is not allowed (it seems hidden). Also, if I try to locate the broker (any broker in fact) on the VPS page, the only answer is "not found".
Is it a real problem or an issue of my environment here?
Tks!