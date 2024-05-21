Is VPS down?

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Does anyone know if the META VPS is down?

I'm trying to enable VPS for a new account, but the symbol is not allowed (it seems hidden). Also, if I try to locate the broker (any broker in fact) on the VPS page, the only answer is "not found".

Is it a real problem or an issue of my environment here?

Tks!

 

If you subscribed to MQL5 VPS so you should migrate/synchronize your environment to start MQL5 VPS.

As "to locate the broker (any broker in fact) on the VPS page" so it is not a problem for me, for example:

You can type/write 4 or 3 first letters/symbols of the broker name, and the list will be appeared below.
 
Sergey Golubev #:

If you subscribed to MQL5 VPS so you should migrate/synchronize your environment to start MQL5 VPS.

As "to locate the broker (any broker in fact) on the VPS page" so it is not a problem for me, for example:

You can type/write 4 or 3 first letters/symbols of the broker name, and the list will be appeared below.

Yes, exactly - but did you successfuly tested the "locate" page?
For me, ANY search returns the same "not found"...



Today in the morning everything was 100%...  and my META now shows VPS as disabled.


 
AliceRioBR #:

Yes, exactly - but did you successfuly tested the "locate" page?
To me just, ANY search return the same "not found"...



I do not know ... may be - they/MQ are fixing something.
 
Sergey Golubev #:
I do not know ... may be - they/MQ are fixing something.

Thanks Sergey.

Sure, since last Friday (or Saturday), my META5 has been updated almost 6 or 7 times.

 

Hi,


I'm facing the same situation since Saturday...


To be more specif: i'm running 16 charts/signals/EAs and I cant migrate to VPS it shows a "migration error"


But if i'm operating with 3 or less charts/signals/EAs it's possible to migrate to VPS... 

Its the first time it happened in 3 years of MT5-VPS usage


Any Idea of whats going on?

(I'm from Brazil-São Paulo)

 
mnakaie #:

Hi,


I'm facing the same situation since Saturday...

I'm from Brazil-São Paulo


Its the first time it happened in 3 years of MT5 usage

WOW!

Thank YOU - I'm from Rio de Janeiro and until today morning the service was 100% on...

Now the VPS has been down from noon until now.

Abração e boa sorte para nós!

 
AliceRioBR #:

WOW!

Thank YOU - I'm from Rio de Janeiro and until today morning the service was 100% on...

Now the VPS has been down from noon until now.

Abração e boa sorte para nós!



What broker do you use? I'm using Genial... 


boa sorte tambem!

 
mnakaie #:



What broker do you use? I'm using Genial... 


boa sorte tambem!


I'm using META, XP and trying to VPS the FBS.

None of them are able to connect (or rent) the META VPS.

 
i bought you vps other day have followed videos and had no luck making it work. I have migrated a chart with one ea running and it does nothing, there are no errors in the journal and the ea does not use dll. the vps  does not do a thing. If i enable trading on my own terminal it works fine. any ideas whats wrong?
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