META: Meta Platforms Inc - Class A

780.25 USD 4.54 (0.59%)
セクター: 通信サービス ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

METAの今日の為替レートは、0.59%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり773.36の安値と788.78の高値で取引されました。

Meta Platforms Inc - Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
773.36 788.78
1年のレンジ
479.80 796.24
以前の終値
775.71
始値
780.74
買値
780.25
買値
780.55
安値
773.36
高値
788.78
出来高
22.606 K
1日の変化
0.59%
1ヶ月の変化
7.47%
6ヶ月の変化
36.68%
1年の変化
34.97%
