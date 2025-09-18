通貨 / META
META: Meta Platforms Inc - Class A
780.25 USD 4.54 (0.59%)
セクター: 通信サービス ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
METAの今日の為替レートは、0.59%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり773.36の安値と788.78の高値で取引されました。
Meta Platforms Inc - Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
META News
- Meta Stock Gains After Unveiling New Ray-Bans. Wall Street Sees Bright Future For AI Glasses.
- Top Funds Connect With This Tesla, Google, And Amazon Supplier — Big Time
- Why the $300 billion Oracle-OpenAI deal could be fueling an AI bubble
- NY株式：NYダウは124ドル高、ハイテクが支援
- If The Economy Is So Good....
- Why Ariana Grande opting out of dynamic pricing might actually help ticket scalpers — and not her fans
- Fed Pivots: What The Rate Cut Means For Bonds, Gold, And AI Stocks
- Mark Zuckerberg said there are very few 'seats on the boat' of his AI lab, which doesn't have top-down deadlines
- パイパー・サンドラー、アルファベットの株価目標を220ドルから285ドルに引き上げ
- モルガン・スタンレー、ユニティ ソフトウェア株に対するオーバーウェイト評価を維持
- Company News for Sep 18, 2025
- メタのレイバン・ディスプレイはアップルのエコシステムに脅威となるか？
- ユニティ ソフトウェア株、Metaが独自のランタイムエンジンを発表し下落
- Metaの株価上昇、Stifelが新AIグラスラインナップを受けて買い推奨を再確認
- Eureka! My Favorite Picks To Benefit From Massive AI Disruption
- Truist Securities、Metaの「買い」評価を維持、目標株価880ドル
- MetaがAIコンテンツライセンス契約でメディア企業と協議中―報道
1日のレンジ
773.36 788.78
1年のレンジ
479.80 796.24
- 以前の終値
- 775.71
- 始値
- 780.74
- 買値
- 780.25
- 買値
- 780.55
- 安値
- 773.36
- 高値
- 788.78
- 出来高
- 22.606 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.59%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 7.47%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 36.68%
- 1年の変化
- 34.97%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K