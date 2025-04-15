- Genel bakış
IUSG: iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF
IUSG fiyatı bugün 0.41% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 163.63 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 165.22 aralığında işlem gördü.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
IUSG haberleri
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is IUSG stock price today?
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock is priced at 165.22 today. It trades within 0.41%, yesterday's close was 164.54, and trading volume reached 459. The live price chart of IUSG shows these updates.
Does iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF is currently valued at 165.22. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 25.58% and USD. View the chart live to track IUSG movements.
How to buy IUSG stock?
You can buy iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF shares at the current price of 165.22. Orders are usually placed near 165.22 or 165.52, while 459 and 0.95% show market activity. Follow IUSG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into IUSG stock?
Investing in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF involves considering the yearly range 108.91 - 166.00 and current price 165.22. Many compare 0.95% and 25.15% before placing orders at 165.22 or 165.52. Explore the IUSG price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the past year was 166.00. Within 108.91 - 166.00, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 164.54 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) over the year was 108.91. Comparing it with the current 165.22 and 108.91 - 166.00 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IUSG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did IUSG stock split?
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 164.54, and 25.58% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 164.54
- Açılış
- 163.66
- Satış
- 165.22
- Alış
- 165.52
- Düşük
- 163.63
- Yüksek
- 165.22
- Hacim
- 459
- Günlük değişim
- 0.41%
- Aylık değişim
- 0.95%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 25.15%
- Yıllık değişim
- 25.58%
- Açıklanan
- -32 K
- Beklenti
- -19 K
- Önceki
- 54 K
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 52.8
- Önceki
- 53.0
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- -0.1%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
- 1.792 M
- Beklenti
- 2.655 M
- Önceki
- -0.607 M
- Açıklanan
- -0.271 M
- Beklenti
- -0.116 M
- Önceki
- 0.177 M