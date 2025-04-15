QuotesSections
Currencies / IUSG
IUSG: iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

165.28 USD 0.74 (0.45%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

IUSG exchange rate has changed by 0.45% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 163.63 and at a high of 165.52.

Follow iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Frequently Asked Questions

What is IUSG stock price today?

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock is priced at 165.28 today. It trades within 0.45%, yesterday's close was 164.54, and trading volume reached 976.

Does iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock pay dividends?

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF is currently valued at 165.28.

How to buy IUSG stock?

You can buy iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF shares at the current price of 165.28.

How to invest into IUSG stock?

Investing in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF involves considering the yearly range 108.91 - 166.00 and current price 165.28.

What are iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the past year was 166.00. Within 108.91 - 166.00, the stock fluctuated notably.

What are iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) over the year was 108.91. Comparing it with the current 165.28 and 108.91 - 166.00 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did IUSG stock split?

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has gone through stock splits historically.

Daily Range
163.63 165.52
Year Range
108.91 166.00
Previous Close
164.54
Open
163.66
Bid
165.28
Ask
165.58
Low
163.63
High
165.52
Volume
976
Daily Change
0.45%
Month Change
0.99%
6 Months Change
25.19%
Year Change
25.62%
01 October, Wednesday
12:15
USD
ADP Nonfarm Employment Change
Act
-32 K
Fcst
-19 K
Prev
54 K
13:45
USD
S&P Global Manufacturing PMI
Act
Fcst
52.8
Prev
53.0
14:00
USD
Construction Spending m/m
Act
Fcst
-0.4%
Prev
-0.1%
14:00
USD
ISM Manufacturing PMI
Act
Fcst
Prev
14:00
USD
ISM Manufacturing Prices Paid
Act
Fcst
Prev
14:00
USD
ISM Manufacturing Employment
Act
Fcst
Prev
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
1.792 M
Fcst
2.655 M
Prev
-0.607 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
-0.271 M
Fcst
-0.116 M
Prev
0.177 M