GOOD: Gladstone Commercial Corporation - Real Estate Investment Trust

12.88 USD 0.15 (1.15%)
Sektör: Gayrimenkul Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

GOOD fiyatı bugün -1.15% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 12.86 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 13.06 aralığında işlem gördü.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation - Real Estate Investment Trust hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
12.86 13.06
Yıllık aralık
12.67 17.88
Önceki kapanış
13.03
Açılış
13.05
Satış
12.88
Alış
13.18
Düşük
12.86
Yüksek
13.06
Hacim
818
Günlük değişim
-1.15%
Aylık değişim
-3.66%
6 aylık değişim
-13.85%
Yıllık değişim
-20.74%
21 Eylül, Pazar