货币 / GOOD
GOOD: Gladstone Commercial Corporation - Real Estate Investment Trust
13.02 USD 0.12 (0.93%)
版块: 房地产 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日GOOD汇率已更改0.93%。当日，交易品种以低点12.96和高点13.05进行交易。
关注Gladstone Commercial Corporation - Real Estate Investment Trust动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GOOD新闻
- Cool Enough For Cuts
- Gladstone Commercial Executes Extension Lease With JBT Marel
- Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
- Gladstone Commercial extends 10-year lease with JBT Marel in Pennsylvania
- Gladstone Commercial's Pivot To Industrial Properties Still Has Its Dividend Yield At 9%
- 31 Ideal 'Safer' Monthly Paying September Dividend Stocks And 80 Funds
- 3 Triple Net REITs Positioned For Average 10% Returns
- Gladstone Commercial updates sales agreement, adds new agent and reports share sales
- Gladstone Commercial Q2 2025 slides: industrial focus drives portfolio growth
- Gladstone Commercial earnings missed by $0.05, revenue topped estimates
- Gladstone (GOOD) Q2 Revenue Rises 5%
- Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) Meets Q2 FFO Estimates
- Monthly Pay Dividends, From 83 Equities, 80 Funds, And 28 Ideal 'Safer' Dogs For August
- Here is What to Know Beyond Why Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOOD) is a Trending Stock
- Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
- Ex-Dividend Date Nearing for These 10 Stocks – Week of July 21, 2025 - TipRanks.com
- Gladstone Commercial reports 100% rent collection, portfolio growth
- Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know
- 31 June Ideal 'Safer' Monthly Paying Dividend Stocks And 80 Funds
- The Bulls Are Back
- Gladstone Commercial Announces Industrial Acquisition in Harrison Township, Michigan
- My Dividend Stock Portfolio: New May Dividend Record - 100 Holdings With 15 Buys
- Credit Rating For The Unrated REITs (Part 2): Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOOD)
- Gladstone Stock: Rock Solid, 8% Yielding Bet On Industrial Real Estate (NASDAQ:GOOD)
GOOD on the Community Forum
GOOD交易应用程序
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.79 (39)
你是否曾 经想过为什么大多数专家顾问在实盘交易中并不有效，尽管它们在回测中表现完美？ 最有可能的答案是 过拟合。许多专家顾问被创建为对现有的历史数据进行 “ 学 习 ” 和完美适 应，但由于构建模型的泛化能力不足，它们无法预测未来。 一些开 发者可能根本不知道过拟合的存在，或者他们知道但没有办法防止它。其他人则将其作为美化回测结果的工具，他们添加了数十个输入参数，而不考虑统计学意义，使交易策略过度依赖历史数据，并试图说服他人他们的专家顾问未来能够实现类似的表现。 如果你 对这个迷人的主题感兴趣，并想更深入地了解过拟合，请参考我的这些文章： Avoiding Over-fitting in Trading Strategy (Part 1): Identifying the Signs and Causes Avoiding Over-fitting in Trading Strategy (Part 2): A Guide to Building Optimization Processes 有几种方法可以避免在 仅仅依赖读取过去数据的专家顾问上亏钱。而最简单的方法是，在没有至少 5
Gold Scalper Pro Psar Adx Dashboard MT5
Tahir Mehmood
Gold Scalper Pro PSAR ADX Dashboard MT5 (版本 3.92 - 增强版交易对) 专业多周期交易指标，具备高级信号检测功能 概述 Parabolic SAR V3 + ADX 是一款高级技术分析指标，结合了抛物线转向 (PSAR) 的趋势跟随功能与 ADX 动能强度测量。增强版本支持特定品种优化、多语言提醒系统以及多周期仪表盘，适用于专业交易者。 主要特点 - PSAR 集成，参数可调 - ADX 过滤系统，排除弱信号 - +DI/-DI 交叉确认 - ADX 云图可视化，动态显示趋势强度 - 针对品种优化：黄金、EURUSD、USDJPY、白银、BTCUSD - 高级提醒：多语言、手机推送、声音、收盘确认 - 专业仪表盘：多周期分析、ADX 指标、信号方框 - 可视化增强：趋势线、透明度控制、信号方块 - 自定义选项：颜色、方框大小、ADX 阈值 信号逻辑 - 买入：PSAR 下翻 + ADX 高于阈值 + DI 确认 - 卖出：PSAR 上翻 + ADX 高于阈值 + DI 确认 - ADX 低于阈值时自动过滤弱信号 应用场景 - 波
Grid Master Pro12
Sidi Mamoune Moulay Ely
3.5 (2)
GridMaster ULTRA - Adaptive Artificial Intelligence The Most Advanced Grid EA on MT5 Market GridMaster ULTRA revolutionizes grid trading with Adaptive Artificial Intelligence that automatically adjusts to real-time market conditions. SHORT DESCRIPTION Intelligent grid Expert Advisor with adaptive AI, multi-dimensional market analysis, dynamic risk management and automatic parameter optimization. Advanced protection system and continuous adaptation for all market types. REVOLUTIONARY
FREE
Bollinger Bands Gold Reversal Pro
Gaurav Chouhan
Bollinger Bands Reversal Strategy: Automatically sells at the upper band and buys at the lower band. Smart Position Averaging: Opens multiple positions to lower entry costs during pullbacks. Optimized for XAUUSD: Proven results on Gold with high-profit potential. Works best in uncertain sideways Market How It Works: This expert advisor (EA) capitalizes on mean-reversion in volatile uncertain markets by executing precision trades when price touches Bollinger Bands : SELL triggered at
FREE
One Good Trade
Denys Babiak
One Good Trade is a simple and effective Forex trading bot that implements the "time determines price" strategy. Its main feature is just one trade per day, executed at the optimal time and in the direction of the current trend. This straightforward approach allows you to take full advantage of favorable market conditions while minimizing risks. Additionally, the bot adjusts to market volatility, ensuring that stop-loss and take-profit levels are set appropriately for current market conditions.
Adam FTMO MT5
Vyacheslav Izvarin
5 (2)
ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3 Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DeMarshall Pip Hunter EA
Desmond Ebimobowei Dogubo
DeMarshall Pip Hunter EA is a powerful and advanced trading expert advisor designed and built with confidence to help traders in the financial market. This expert advisor utilizes sophisticated algorithms and technical analysis to identify profitable trading opportunities and execute trades with precision. It is equipped with features such as trend detection, risk management, and customizable settings to cater to different trading styles and preferences. DeMarshall Pip Hunter EA is suitable for
FTMO Sniper 7
Vyacheslav Izvarin
Dedicated for FTMO and other Prop Firms Challenges 2020-2024 Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Best results on GOLD and US100 Use any Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading before US HIGH NEWS, reopen 2 minutes after Close all deals and Auto-trading before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3 Friday Recommended time to trade 09:00-21:00 GMT+3 For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------
日范围
12.96 13.05
年范围
12.67 17.88
- 前一天收盘价
- 12.90
- 开盘价
- 13.01
- 卖价
- 13.02
- 买价
- 13.32
- 最低价
- 12.96
- 最高价
- 13.05
- 交易量
- 203
- 日变化
- 0.93%
- 月变化
- -2.62%
- 6个月变化
- -12.91%
- 年变化
- -19.88%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值