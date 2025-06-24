통화 / GOOD
GOOD: Gladstone Commercial Corporation - Real Estate Investment Trust
12.88 USD 0.15 (1.15%)
부문: 부동산 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
GOOD 환율이 오늘 -1.15%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 12.86이고 고가는 13.06이었습니다.
Gladstone Commercial Corporation - Real Estate Investment Trust 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
GOOD News
GOOD on the Community Forum
GOOD을 위한 트레이딩 애플리케이션
일일 변동 비율
12.86 13.06
년간 변동
12.67 17.88
- 이전 종가
- 13.03
- 시가
- 13.05
- Bid
- 12.88
- Ask
- 13.18
- 저가
- 12.86
- 고가
- 13.06
- 볼륨
- 818
- 일일 변동
- -1.15%
- 월 변동
- -3.66%
- 6개월 변동
- -13.85%
- 년간 변동율
- -20.74%
20 9월, 토요일