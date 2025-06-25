Devises / GOOD
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
GOOD: Gladstone Commercial Corporation - Real Estate Investment Trust
12.88 USD 0.15 (1.15%)
Secteur: Immobilier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de GOOD a changé de -1.15% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 12.86 et à un maximum de 13.06.
Suivez la dynamique Gladstone Commercial Corporation - Real Estate Investment Trust. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GOOD Nouvelles
- Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why
- Cool Enough For Cuts
- Gladstone Commercial Executes Extension Lease With JBT Marel
- Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
- Gladstone Commercial prolonge un bail de 10 ans avec JBT Marel en Pennsylvanie
- Gladstone Commercial extends 10-year lease with JBT Marel in Pennsylvania
- Gladstone Commercial's Pivot To Industrial Properties Still Has Its Dividend Yield At 9%
- 31 Ideal 'Safer' Monthly Paying September Dividend Stocks And 80 Funds
- 3 Triple Net REITs Positioned For Average 10% Returns
- Gladstone Commercial updates sales agreement, adds new agent and reports share sales
- Gladstone Commercial Q2 2025 slides: industrial focus drives portfolio growth
- Gladstone Commercial earnings missed by $0.05, revenue topped estimates
- Gladstone (GOOD) Q2 Revenue Rises 5%
- Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) Meets Q2 FFO Estimates
- Monthly Pay Dividends, From 83 Equities, 80 Funds, And 28 Ideal 'Safer' Dogs For August
- Here is What to Know Beyond Why Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOOD) is a Trending Stock
- Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
- Ex-Dividend Date Nearing for These 10 Stocks – Week of July 21, 2025 - TipRanks.com
- Gladstone Commercial reports 100% rent collection, portfolio growth
- Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know
- 31 June Ideal 'Safer' Monthly Paying Dividend Stocks And 80 Funds
- The Bulls Are Back
- Gladstone Commercial Announces Industrial Acquisition in Harrison Township, Michigan
- My Dividend Stock Portfolio: New May Dividend Record - 100 Holdings With 15 Buys
GOOD on the Community Forum
- Come to my trading room! (36)
- HEDGING : GOOD OR BAD? Share your Thought (20)
- GOOD EAs ARE PRICELESS! (15)
- Pipassasin with bells arrows & whistles Looks GOOD (13)
- Anyone able to decipher this system? (11)
- EA Programmer WANTED! EASY + VERY VERY GOOD SYSTEM! (9)
- My Favorite FREE Indicators (8)
- (NEED HELP) Adding Arrows and Alert Code for This GOOD TMA (5)
- INDICATOR: GOOD START BUT NOT UPDATE AND GIVE VALUE ZERO IN SUCCESSIVE BARS (5)
- LOOKING FOR AN EA PROGRAMMER!!WHO LIVES IN GERMANY HAMBURG IS THERE ANYONE (5)
- how to connect line high to higher high bars only(even inside bars present) (5)
- EA PLACING MULTIPLE ORDER (5)
Applications de Trading pour GOOD
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.79 (39)
Vous êtes-vous déjà demandé pourquoi la plupart des conseillers experts ne sont pas efficaces dans le trading en direct, malgré leurs performances parfaites en backtest ? La réponse la plus probable est le surajustement. De nombreux EAs sont créés pour "apprendre" et s'adapter parfaitement aux données historiques disponibles, mais ils échouent à prédire l'avenir en raison d'un manque de généralisabilité dans le modèle construit. Certains développeurs ne connaissent tout simplement pas l'existen
Gold Scalper Pro Psar Adx Dashboard MT5
Tahir Mehmood
Gold Scalper Pro PSAR ADX Dashboard MT5 (Version 3.92 - Paires Optimisées) Indicateur professionnel multi-timeframe avec détection avancée des signaux Présentation Le Parabolic SAR V3 + ADX combine la détection de tendance du PSAR avec la mesure de la force de tendance de l’ADX. Cette version améliorée offre une optimisation par paire, un système d’alerte multilingue et un tableau de bord complet multi-timeframe. Fonctionnalités clés - Intégration du PSAR avec paramètres configurables - Filt
Grid Master Pro12
Sidi Mamoune Moulay Ely
3.5 (2)
GridMaster ULTRA v6.2 - Intelligence Artificielle Adaptative L'EA de Grille le Plus Avancé du Marché MT5 GridMaster ULTRA révolutionne le trading de grille avec une Intelligence Artificielle adaptative qui s'ajuste automatiquement aux conditions de marché en temps réel. DESCRIPTION COURTE Expert Advisor de grille intelligent avec IA adaptative, analyse multi-dimensionnelle du marché, gestion de risque dynamique et optimisation automatique des paramètres. Système de protection avancé et
FREE
Bollinger Bands Gold Reversal Pro
Gaurav Chouhan
Bollinger Bands Reversal Strategy: Automatically sells at the upper band and buys at the lower band. Smart Position Averaging: Opens multiple positions to lower entry costs during pullbacks. Optimized for XAUUSD: Proven results on Gold with high-profit potential. Works best in uncertain sideways Market How It Works: This expert advisor (EA) capitalizes on mean-reversion in volatile uncertain markets by executing precision trades when price touches Bollinger Bands : SELL triggered at
FREE
One Good Trade
Denys Babiak
One Good Trade is a simple and effective Forex trading bot that implements the "time determines price" strategy. Its main feature is just one trade per day, executed at the optimal time and in the direction of the current trend. This straightforward approach allows you to take full advantage of favorable market conditions while minimizing risks. Additionally, the bot adjusts to market volatility, ensuring that stop-loss and take-profit levels are set appropriately for current market conditions.
Adam FTMO MT5
Vyacheslav Izvarin
5 (2)
ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3 Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DeMarshall Pip Hunter EA
Desmond Ebimobowei Dogubo
DeMarshall Pip Hunter EA is a powerful and advanced trading expert advisor designed and built with confidence to help traders in the financial market. This expert advisor utilizes sophisticated algorithms and technical analysis to identify profitable trading opportunities and execute trades with precision. It is equipped with features such as trend detection, risk management, and customizable settings to cater to different trading styles and preferences. DeMarshall Pip Hunter EA is suitable for
FTMO Sniper 7
Vyacheslav Izvarin
Dedicated for FTMO and other Prop Firms Challenges 2020-2024 Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Best results on GOLD and US100 Use any Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading before US HIGH NEWS, reopen 2 minutes after Close all deals and Auto-trading before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3 Friday Recommended time to trade 09:00-21:00 GMT+3 For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------
Range quotidien
12.86 13.06
Range Annuel
12.67 17.88
- Clôture Précédente
- 13.03
- Ouverture
- 13.05
- Bid
- 12.88
- Ask
- 13.18
- Plus Bas
- 12.86
- Plus Haut
- 13.06
- Volume
- 818
- Changement quotidien
- -1.15%
- Changement Mensuel
- -3.66%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- -13.85%
- Changement Annuel
- -20.74%
20 septembre, samedi