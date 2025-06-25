CotationsSections
GOOD
GOOD: Gladstone Commercial Corporation - Real Estate Investment Trust

12.88 USD 0.15 (1.15%)
Secteur: Immobilier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de GOOD a changé de -1.15% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 12.86 et à un maximum de 13.06.

Suivez la dynamique Gladstone Commercial Corporation - Real Estate Investment Trust. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

GOOD Nouvelles

GOOD on the Community Forum

Range quotidien
12.86 13.06
Range Annuel
12.67 17.88
Clôture Précédente
13.03
Ouverture
13.05
Bid
12.88
Ask
13.18
Plus Bas
12.86
Plus Haut
13.06
Volume
818
Changement quotidien
-1.15%
Changement Mensuel
-3.66%
Changement à 6 Mois
-13.85%
Changement Annuel
-20.74%
20 septembre, samedi