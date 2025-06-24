クォートセクション
通貨 / GOOD
株に戻る

GOOD: Gladstone Commercial Corporation - Real Estate Investment Trust

13.03 USD 0.08 (0.62%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

GOODの今日の為替レートは、0.62%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり12.90の安値と13.07の高値で取引されました。

Gladstone Commercial Corporation - Real Estate Investment Trustダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
12.90 13.07
1年のレンジ
12.67 17.88
以前の終値
12.95
始値
12.95
買値
13.03
買値
13.33
安値
12.90
高値
13.07
出来高
799
1日の変化
0.62%
1ヶ月の変化
-2.54%
6ヶ月の変化
-12.84%
1年の変化
-19.82%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K