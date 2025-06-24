通貨 / GOOD
GOOD: Gladstone Commercial Corporation - Real Estate Investment Trust
13.03 USD 0.08 (0.62%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
GOODの今日の為替レートは、0.62%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり12.90の安値と13.07の高値で取引されました。
Gladstone Commercial Corporation - Real Estate Investment Trustダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
12.90 13.07
1年のレンジ
12.67 17.88
- 以前の終値
- 12.95
- 始値
- 12.95
- 買値
- 13.03
- 買値
- 13.33
- 安値
- 12.90
- 高値
- 13.07
- 出来高
- 799
- 1日の変化
- 0.62%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -2.54%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -12.84%
- 1年の変化
- -19.82%
