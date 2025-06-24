QuotazioniSezioni
GOOD: Gladstone Commercial Corporation - Real Estate Investment Trust

12.88 USD 0.15 (1.15%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio GOOD ha avuto una variazione del -1.15% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 12.86 e ad un massimo di 13.06.

Segui le dinamiche di Gladstone Commercial Corporation - Real Estate Investment Trust. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

GOOD News

GOOD on the Community Forum

Intervallo Giornaliero
12.86 13.06
Intervallo Annuale
12.67 17.88
Chiusura Precedente
13.03
Apertura
13.05
Bid
12.88
Ask
13.18
Minimo
12.86
Massimo
13.06
Volume
818
Variazione giornaliera
-1.15%
Variazione Mensile
-3.66%
Variazione Semestrale
-13.85%
Variazione Annuale
-20.74%
20 settembre, sabato