GOOD: Gladstone Commercial Corporation - Real Estate Investment Trust
12.95 USD 0.05 (0.39%)
Setor: Imobiliário Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do GOOD para hoje mudou para 0.39%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 12.91 e o mais alto foi 13.16.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Gladstone Commercial Corporation - Real Estate Investment Trust. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
GOOD Notícias
GOOD on the Community Forum
Aplicativos de negociação para GOOD
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.79 (39)
Você já se perguntou por que a maioria dos consultores especializados não é eficaz nas negociações ao vivo, apesar de seu desempenho perfeito nos testes retrospectivos? A resposta mais provável é over-fitting. Muitos EAs são criados para 'aprender' e se adaptar perfeitamente aos dados históricos disponíveis, mas falham em prever o futuro devido à falta de generalização no modelo construído. Alguns desenvolvedores simplesmente não sabem da existência do over-fitting, ou sabem, mas não têm uma ma
Gold Scalper Pro Psar Adx Dashboard MT5
Tahir Mehmood
Gold Scalper Pro PSAR ADX Dashboard MT5 (Versão 3.92 - Pares Otimizados) Indicador profissional multi-timeframe com detecção avançada de sinais Visão Geral O Parabolic SAR V3 + ADX combina a detecção de reversão do SAR parabólico com a medição de força de tendência do ADX. Esta versão aprimorada traz otimizações por ativo, alertas multilíngues e um painel multi-timeframe completo para traders profissionais. Principais Recursos - Integração do Parabolic SAR com parâmetros ajustáveis - Filtro
Grid Master Pro12
Sidi Mamoune Moulay Ely
3.5 (2)
GridMaster ULTRA - Adaptive Artificial Intelligence The Most Advanced Grid EA on MT5 Market GridMaster ULTRA revolutionizes grid trading with Adaptive Artificial Intelligence that automatically adjusts to real-time market conditions. SHORT DESCRIPTION Intelligent grid Expert Advisor with adaptive AI, multi-dimensional market analysis, dynamic risk management and automatic parameter optimization. Advanced protection system and continuous adaptation for all market types. REVOLUTIONARY
FREE
Bollinger Bands Gold Reversal Pro
Gaurav Chouhan
Bollinger Bands Reversal Strategy: Automatically sells at the upper band and buys at the lower band. Smart Position Averaging: Opens multiple positions to lower entry costs during pullbacks. Optimized for XAUUSD: Proven results on Gold with high-profit potential. Works best in uncertain sideways Market How It Works: This expert advisor (EA) capitalizes on mean-reversion in volatile uncertain markets by executing precision trades when price touches Bollinger Bands : SELL triggered at
FREE
One Good Trade
Denys Babiak
One Good Trade is a simple and effective Forex trading bot that implements the "time determines price" strategy. Its main feature is just one trade per day, executed at the optimal time and in the direction of the current trend. This straightforward approach allows you to take full advantage of favorable market conditions while minimizing risks. Additionally, the bot adjusts to market volatility, ensuring that stop-loss and take-profit levels are set appropriately for current market conditions.
Adam FTMO MT5
Vyacheslav Izvarin
5 (2)
ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3 Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DeMarshall Pip Hunter EA
Desmond Ebimobowei Dogubo
DeMarshall Pip Hunter EA is a powerful and advanced trading expert advisor designed and built with confidence to help traders in the financial market. This expert advisor utilizes sophisticated algorithms and technical analysis to identify profitable trading opportunities and execute trades with precision. It is equipped with features such as trend detection, risk management, and customizable settings to cater to different trading styles and preferences. DeMarshall Pip Hunter EA is suitable for
FTMO Sniper 7
Vyacheslav Izvarin
Dedicated for FTMO and other Prop Firms Challenges 2020-2024 Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Best results on GOLD and US100 Use any Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading before US HIGH NEWS, reopen 2 minutes after Close all deals and Auto-trading before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3 Friday Recommended time to trade 09:00-21:00 GMT+3 For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------
Faixa diária
12.91 13.16
Faixa anual
12.67 17.88
- Fechamento anterior
- 12.90
- Open
- 12.91
- Bid
- 12.95
- Ask
- 13.25
- Low
- 12.91
- High
- 13.16
- Volume
- 708
- Mudança diária
- 0.39%
- Mudança mensal
- -3.14%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -13.38%
- Mudança anual
- -20.31%
