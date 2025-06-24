QuotesSections
GOOD
GOOD: Gladstone Commercial Corporation - Real Estate Investment Trust

12.90 USD 0.11 (0.85%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

GOOD exchange rate has changed by -0.85% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 12.86 and at a high of 13.05.

Follow Gladstone Commercial Corporation - Real Estate Investment Trust dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
12.86 13.05
Year Range
12.67 17.88
Previous Close
13.01
Open
12.99
Bid
12.90
Ask
13.20
Low
12.86
High
13.05
Volume
525
Daily Change
-0.85%
Month Change
-3.52%
6 Months Change
-13.71%
Year Change
-20.62%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%